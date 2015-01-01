पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छेड़छाड़ का मामला:नहीं पकड़ा गया आरोपी एएसआई, बेमियादी धरने पर बैठी महिला

बरनाला4 घंटे पहले
छेड़छाड़ के आरोपी एएसआई की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से निराश पीड़िता ने जिला मुख्यालय के समक्ष धरना लगा लिया। साथ ही उसने एलान किया कि जब तक आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो जाती वह अपना धरना इसी तरह से जारी रखेंगी। पीड़िता ने बताया की एएसआई गुरमेल सिंह ने उसके साथ कथित छेड़छाड़ करने की कोशिश की थी। उसने 22 सितंबर को कंप्लेंट दी थी।

जिसके बाद लंबी जद्दोजहद कर उसने 22 अक्टूबर को आरोपी के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज करवा दिया था। लेकिन जिस तरह से उसे आरोपी पर पर्चा दर्ज करवाने के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़ा, अब उसे उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए भी संघर्ष करना पड़ रहा है। आरोपी की जमानत याचिका कोर्ट की तरफ से खारिज कर दी गई है और उसकी गिरफ्तारी पर भी कोर्ट में किसी प्रकार की रोक नहीं लगाई है। जिसके चलते पुलिस आरोपी लेकिन पुलिस आरोपी को पकड़ नहीं रही है। आरोपी से उसे खतरा भी है। इस संबंधित डीएसपी सिटी लखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि पुलिस नियमों के अनुसार काम कर रही है। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

