डिप्टी कमिश्नर दफ्तर के समक्ष बैठक:26 से जेल भरो आंदोलन की तैयारी को लेकर आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों ने की बैठक

बरनाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक करते हुईं आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स।-भास्कर

26 नवंबर से जेल भरो आंदोलन की तैयारी को लेकर आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स ने डिप्टी कमिश्नर दफ्तर के समक्ष बैठक की।

जानकारी देते हुए मनदीप कौर, बलजीत कौर, बलराज कौर ने बताया कि प्रदेश सरकार की गलत नीतियों के कारण आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर पूरी तरह से खाली हो गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के नए नियम के अनुसार 3 साल से 6 साल तक के बच्चे को प्री प्राइमरी सरकारी स्कूलों में दाखिला दिया जा रहा है, जिसके चलते आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर खत्म हो जाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने एक साजिश के तहत आंगनबाड़ी सेंटरों को खत्म करने का फैसला किया है। आंगनबाड़ी सेंटरों से जहां छोटे बच्चों को पौष्टिक आहार मिलता था वही बच्चों को जन्म देने वाली मां को भी पौष्टिक आहार मिलता था।

इसके अलावा हर तरह का डाटा सरकार को आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर की तरफ से माहिया करवाया जाता था। आंगनबाड़ी सेंटरों पर बंद होने की तलवार लटक रही है, जिसका सबसे बड़ा नुकसान गरीब जनता को होगा। इसलिए किसी भी कीमत में यह बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जा सकता।

उन्होंने कहा कि 26 तारीख से सरकार के फैसले के खिलाफ जेल भरो आंदोलन शुरू किया जा रहा है, जिसे जोर-शोर से चलाया जाएगा। अगर सरकार ने उनकी बात नहीं मानी तो इस संघर्ष को और तेज किया जाएगा।

