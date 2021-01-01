पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:अकाली सरकार के समय मिली पेंशन वापस करने के नोटिस पर मजदूर संगठनों में रोष, डीसी को सौंपा मांगपत्र

बरनाला6 घंटे पहले
  • पेंशन वापस लेने संबंधी नोटिस भेजना बंद करे प्रशासन, मांगें न मानने पर संघर्ष करने की दी चेतावनी
  • जिले के 541 मजदूरों को 1.05 करोड़ रुपए वापस करने के आए निर्देश से रोष

अकाली सरकार के समय मजदूर परिवारों को मिली पेंशन वापस करने के नोटिस मिलने से मजदूर संगठनों में रोष है। सभी ने मिलकर डिप्टी कमिश्नर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम पर मांगपत्र देकर इन नोटिसों को रद्द करने की मांग की। जिले में 541 मजदूरों को 10509250 रुपए वापस करने के नोटिस प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से थमाए गए हैं। जानकारी देते हुए मजदूर नेता भोला सिंह ने कहा कि 2017 से पहले प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से बहुत से लोगों की पेंशन लगाई गई थीं, जिससे उनकी गरीबी हालत को ठीक किया जा सके।

बहुत से मजदूर परिवार लंबे समय तक बुढ़ापा पेंशन, विधवा पेंशन आदि लेते रहे। लेकिन सरकार बदलने के कुछ समय बाद उनकी पेंशनें बंद कर दी गईं। अब जो लोग पेंशन ले चुके हैं, उनसे ली हुई पेंशन वापस करने के नोटिस भेजे जा रहे हैं। इससे गरीब परिवारों में रोष है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर इस तरह की हरकते बंद नहीं हुईं तो वह बड़े स्तर पर अपना संघर्ष शुरू कर देंगे, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी पंजाब सरकार की होगी। उन्होंने डिप्टी कमिश्नर बरनाला से मांग की कि बड़े स्तर पर ऐसा करने से विभागों को रोका जाए।

जांच में आयोग्य पाए जाने पर बंद हुई पेंशन

जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अफसर डॉ. तेवासप्रीत कौर ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से वेरिफिकेशन करवाई गई थी, जिस वेरिफिकेशन में पेंशन लेने वाले की आयु पेंशन लेने योग्य आयु से कम थी, जिसकी जमीन ज्यादा थी या जिनकी आमदन ज्यादा थी, ऐसे लोगों की पेंशन करीब ढाई साल पहले बंद कर दी गई थी, लेकिन अब प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से साल-डेढ़ साल तक पेंशन ले चुके लोगों को व पेंशन की रकम वापस करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

यह फैसला उच्च स्तर पर लिया गया है। इसलिए जिला स्तर पर इसका जिला स्तर के किसी भी अधिकारी के लिए अधिकार क्षेत्र से बाहर है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में कुल 541 लोग ऐसे हैं, जो पेंशन ले चुके हैं और वेरिफिकेशन में जो पेंशन के योग्य नहीं पाए गए थे। उनसे अब 10509250 की रिकवरी करने का नोटिस आया है।

