पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म मामला:बार एसोसिएशन का मेंबर नहीं लड़ेगा बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी का केस

बरनाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे केवल सिंह ढिल्लों।
  • मामले के आरोपी को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, मेडिकल जांच के बाद कार्रवाई शुरू

यहां एक मासूम बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के मामले के आरोपी किशोर बच्चे को पुलिस ने बुधवार देर रात गिरफ्तार कर कर मेडिकल करवा कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। वही बच्ची का हाल-चाल जानने प्रदेश कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान पहुंचे। वहीं बार एसोसिएशन बरनाला ने एलान किया कि उनका कोई भी मेंबर आरोपी पक्ष का केस नहीं लड़ेगा। वहीं भाजपा नेताओं नेे पुलिस द्वारा पीड़ित बच्ची से नहीं मिलने देने पर सिविल अस्पताल के बाहर खड़े होकर रोष व्यक्त किया।

भाजपा के स्टेट कार्यकारिणी मेंबर अर्चना दत्त भाजपा के नेता ललित गर्ग के साथ सिविल अस्पताल में बच्ची से मिलने पहुंचे। मौके पर सुरक्षा का हवाला देकर पुलिस ने उन्हें बच्ची से मिलने नहीं दिया। जिसके बाद उन्होंने अस्पताल के बाहर खड़े होकर रोष प्रकट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार इस मामले में राजनीति कर रही है। बच्चे से उन्हें न मिलने देना बेहद दुखदायी है।

एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता मिलेगी
सिविल अस्पताल बरनाला में पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे प्रदेश कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान केवल सिंह ढिल्लों ने कहा कि एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत पीड़ित परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता दी जाएगी। साथ ही इस मामले में जो आरोपी है उसको सख्त सजा दिलाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले में पुलिस को देर रात मुख्यमंत्री ने सख्त निर्देश दे दिए, जिसके बाद आरोपी पर पर्चा दर्ज कर देर रात ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। इस मौके पर उनके साथ मक्खन शर्मा, राजीव लूबी, डिम्पल उप्पली हाजिर थे।

बार एसो. ने मामले को फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में निपटाने की मांग की
बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान गुरिंदरजीत सिंह गिंदी में कहा बार एसोसिएशन की तरफ से कोई भी एडवोकेट आरोपी का केस नहीं लड़ेगा। इसका नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि वह अदालत से मांग करेंगे कि इस मामले को फास्ट ट्रैक में निपटाया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें