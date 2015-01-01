पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्य:बरनाला: हरियाणा से 325 रुपए में पड़ रहा बैग, गेहूं के रक्षा कवच के लिए 50 हजार टन यूरिया की जरूरत

बरनाला3 घंटे पहले
(चेतन शर्मा). बरनाला जिले में गेहूं की बिजाई शुरू हो गई है। लगभग 3 लाख एकड़ में गेहूं की खेती की जा रही है। इसके लिए फसलों को कुल 50 हजार टन यूरिया की जरूरत रहती है। ये सफेद दाने गेहूं के लिए रक्षाकवच हैं।

अब तक 5000 टन यूरिया ही आ सका है। हर हफ्ते सिर्फ 500 से 700 टन यूरिया ही आ रहा है, जो ऊंट के मुंह में जीरे के समान है। यह पिछले साल की इस अवधि में 20% भी नहीं है। इसलिए इसकी गंभीर किल्लत बनी हुई है।

- हरियाणा से 50 रुपये प्रति बोरी यूरिया महंगा ला रहे किसान

यहां के किसान 50 रुपये प्रति बोरी महंगा दाम देकर हरियाणा से यूरिया ला रहे हैं। किसान अवतार सिंह कहता है, आमतौर पर यूरिया की बोरी की कीमत लेबर डालकर 270 रुपये से कम होती है। सरकारी रेट 266. 50 रुपये है। मगर इस वक्त 320 से 325 प्रति बोरी हरियाणा में अदा कर रहे हैं और वहां से लाकर अपना काम चला रहे हैं। खेती पर खर्च बढ़ गया है। अन्य बोले, गेहूं की फसल को पहले पानी से पूर्व यूरिया डाला जाता है। यूरिया नहीं मिलने के कारण अनेक किसान फसल को पानी नहीं लगा रहे है।

सरकार 45000 टन, कारोबारी 5000 से 7000 टन यूरिया करते हैं सप्लाई

पेस्टिसाइड यूनियन के प्रधान गोकुल कुमार के अनुसार जिले में हर साल गेहूं की फसल में यूरिया का प्रयोग होता है। सरकार से प्राप्त 45000 टन यूरिया सोसायटी के जरिये किसानों को दिया जाता है। 5000 से 7000 टन तक प्राइवेट फर्मों से पहुंचता है। अब तक 5000 से 7000 टन ही सप्लाई हो सका है। पहले राजस्थान, गुजरात व बाहरी मुल्कों से पहुंचता था। इस बार रेलगाड़ियां बंद है। इसलिए बाहर से नहीं आ पा रहा है। ऐसे में जिले में हर हफ्ते 500 से 700 टन तक एनएलएफ बठिंडा से ही आ पा रहा है।

यूरिया के जरिये किसानों को ब्लैकमेल कर रही केंद्र सरकार : जगसील छीनीवाल

खेतीबाड़ी विभाग के निर्देशानुसार, प्रति एकड़ दो बैग यूरिया खेत में डालना होता है। एक बैग में 45 किलो होता है। किसान 3 से 4 बैग डालते हैं। वहीं, भारतीय किसान यूनियन (कादियां) के जिला प्रधान जगसीर सिंह छीनीवाल का कहना है कि किसानों को मालगाड़ियां चलाने में कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। यूरिया की कमी पूरी हो जाएगी। लेकिन केंद्र सरकार किसानों को यूरिया के जरिये ब्लैकमेल कर रही है, ताकि किसान आंदोलन को प्रभावित किया जा सके। वे किसी भी कीमत पर पीछे नहीं हटेंगे।

