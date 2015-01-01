पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वार्डबंदी पर बवाल:बरनाला कौंसिल के कांग्रेसी और अकाली नाराज, कई बड़े नेताओं के बदले वार्ड

बरनाला42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह कांग्रेस का षड्यंत्र, बड़े चेहरे राेकने के लिए बेवजह बदले गए वार्ड : शिअद
  • वार्डबंदी नियमों के अनुसार की गई है सभी तरह के आरोप गलत : कांग्रेस

नगर काैंसिल चुनाव को लेकर कौंसिल दफ्तर द्वारा जारी नई वार्डबंदी की लिस्ट को लेकर कांग्रेसियों और अकाली नेताओं ने बवाल खड़ा कर दिया। शिअद नेताओं का आरोप है कि कांग्रेस ने अकाली दल के बड़े नेताओं को रोकने के लिए यह षड्यंत्र किया है। वहीं कांग्रेसियों का कहना है कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने कुछ नेताओं के साथ मिलकर यह काम किया है। इससे कांग्रेेस का ही नुकसान होगा।

वहीं नगर कौंसिल के अधिकारियों ने कहा है कि अगर किसी को आपत्ति है तो वह अपना एतराज दाखिल करें, जिस पर पुनर्विचार किया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि वार्डबंदी को देखने वाली डीलिमिटेशन बोर्ड की तरफ से सात मेंबरी कमेटी के चेयरमैन बरनाला के एसडीएम वर्जित वालिया, नगर कौंसिल बरनाला के ईओ मनप्रीत सिंह, डिप्टी कमिश्नर बरनाला के रिप्रजेंटेटिव डीडीपीओ संजीव शर्मा, बरनाला के एमएलए मीत हेयर, नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन कांग्रेसी नेता मक्खन शर्मा व एक अन्य परमिंदर सिंह नामक व्यक्ति की तरफ से वार्डबंदी की लिस्टिंग कर उसे सिफारिश के लिए भेजा गया था।

वार्डबंदी 2014 में ही हुई थी, अब किसी बदलाव की जरूरत नहीं थी : संजीव शौरी

डीलिमिटेशन बोर्ड की तरफ से लोकल बॉडी को जो सिफारिश भेजी गई थी, उसमें सबसे बड़ा एतराज अकाली दल को है। नगर कौंसिल के पूर्व प्रधान व अकाली नेता संजीव शौरी ने कहा कि वार्ड बंदी 2014 में ही हुई थी। इसलिए इसमें किसी भी प्रकार के बदलाव की जरूरत नहीं थी। 2014 में वार्ड की संख्या 25 से बढ़कर 31 हुई थी। इसलिए तब वार्डों के नंबर बदले थे और वार्डों की सीमाएं भी बदली गई थी। किसी भी वार्ड की सीमाओं से किसी तरह का कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया। बल्कि 31 वार्डों में से 24 वार्डों के नंबर बदल दिए गए। वार्ड नंबर 1 से लेकर 5 तक इसके साथ ही 30 व 31 नंबर वार्ड को नहीं बदला गया।

पुराने 6 नंबर वार्ड को 12, 7 को 6, 8 को 7, 9 को 11, 10 को 15, 11 को 13 कर दिया गया है। इसी तरह वार्ड नंबर 6 से लेकर वार्ड 29 तक सभी के नंबर बदल दिए गए हैं। संजीव शौरी ने कहा कि लोकल बॉडी में 50% लेडिज रिजर्वेशन होने के चलते वार्ड नंबर 1,3, 5, 7 को ऑड नंबरों को लेडिज रिजर्व रखा गया था। जबकि 2,4,6,8 इन नंबरों को इवन रिजर्व रखा गया था। कांग्रेस के खिलाफ शहर में एक बड़ी लहर है। इसलिए कांग्रेस के विरोधी बड़े नेताओं को रोकने के लिए नंबरों को बेवजह बदला गया है। इसके लिए वह हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर करेंगे।

कांग्रेस नेताओं ने पुनर्विचार के लिए अर्जी दाखिल की
कांग्रेसी नेता जसमेल सिंह, अजय कुमार, खुशी मोहम्मद ने पुनर्विचार के लिए नगर कौंसिल में अर्जी दाखिल की है। नगर कौंसिल के ईओ के दफ्तर में बातचीत करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अगर वार्डों की संख्या बढ़ती या फिर सीमाओं में तब्दीली होती तो उन हालातों में नंबर बदलने थे। लेकिन अब न तो सीमाओं में तब्दीली हुई है और न ही वार्डों की संख्या बढ़ी है। ऐसे में वार्डों के नंबर का बदलना समझ से परे है। इससे लोगों को अपने आधार, वोटर व राशन कार्ड आदि पर फिर से अपना एड्रेस ठीक करवाना पड़ेगा।

अगले कुछ महीनों में चुनाव की घोषणा, अपने लिए सुरक्षित वार्ड ढूंढना नेताओं के लिए होगी मुश्किल
नगर कौंसिल के पूर्व प्रधान व कांग्रेस नेता संजीव शौरी का वार्ड (एससी रिजर्व) कर दिया गया है। जिसके चलते उन्हें अपना वार्ड बदलना पड़ेगा। इसी तरह से पिछली बार 1100 मतों से जीतने वाले अकाली नेता सोनी जागल का वार्ड ( जनरल लेडिज) रिजर्व कर दिया गया है। अकाली नेता यादविंदर सिंह बिट्टू दीवाना के वार्ड को भी (जनरल लेडिज) बना दिया गया है। कांग्रेसी नेता हरभजन भज्जी के वार्ड को (जनरल) वार्ड कर दिया गया है। कांग्रेसी नेता महेश लोटा के वार्ड को (एससी लेडिज) रिजर्व कर दिया गया है।

नगर कौंसिल के पूर्व प्रधान अकाली नेता परमजीत सिंह के वार्ड को (एससी लेडिज) में रखा गया है। शहर के सदर बाजार से चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटे कांग्रेसी नेता राजीव लूबी के वार्ड को भी (एससी लेडिज) कर दिया गया है। कुछ ही समय में अपने लिए सुरक्षित वार्ड ढूंढना सभी नेताओं के लिए बेहद मुश्किल होगा।

10 नवंबर तक नेता अपने एतराज नगर कौंसिल दफ्तर में जमा करवाएं : ईओ
नगर कौंसिल के कार्य साधक अफसर मनप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि नेता 10 नवंबर तक अपने एतराज दे सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर किसी का एतराज जायज हुआ तो इस लिस्ट में बदलाव भी किया जा सकता है। साथ ही डीलिमिटेशन कमेटी बोर्ड के सदस्य व कांग्रेस के नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन कांग्रेसी नेता मक्खन शर्मा ने कहा कि पूरा काम नियमों के अनुसार किया गया है। किसी की भी सभी तरह के आरोप गलत हैं। अगर किसी को एतराज है तो वह अपना एतराज दे सकता है उस पर नियमों के अनुसार कार्यवाही होगी।

