स्वच्छ भारत अभियान:बरनाला नगर कौंसिल ने ओडीएफ के लिए लगाया पूरा जोर

बरनाला4 घंटे पहले
शहर में बने पब्लिक टॉयलेट को पेंट करता पेंटर।
  • खुले में शौचमुक्त का प्रमाणपत्र मिलने पर इसके नंबर स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की रैंकिंग में जुड़ेंगेव

शहर को खुले में शौचमुक्त का प्रमाण पत्र हासिल करने के लिए नगर कौंसिल ने एड़ी चोटी का जोर लगाया हुआ है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की टीम गुपचुप तरीके से अगले कुछ दिनों में शहर का दौरा करेगी और यहां पर खुले में शौच और पब्लिक टॉयलेट की व्यवस्था को देखेगी।

इसके तहत नगर कौंसिल को प्रमाणपत्र जारी किया जाएगा, जिसके नंबर स्वच्छ भारत अभियान 2021 के रिजल्ट की रैंकिंग में जुड़ेंगे। इसके लिए नगर कौंसिल की तरफ से पूरी तैयारी की जा रही है। नगर कौंसिल के ईओ मनप्रीत सिंह इंस्पेक्टर व सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर अंकुश कुमार ने बताया कि नगर कौंसिल की तरफ से सख्त मेहनत की जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत जो 10 टॉयलेट शहर में बनाए गई हैं। उनकी रेनोवेशन की जा रही है। साथ ही उन्हें पेट करके सुंदर बनाया जा रहा है, जिस पर स्वच्छता संबंधित स्लोगन भी लिखे जा रहे हैं, इन्हें अगले कुछ दिनों में चला दिया जाएगा, जिससे लोग इसका इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में चिंटू पार्क, शहीद भगत सिंह पार्क, अनाज मंडी रोड, ठीकरीवाला चौक आदि पर टॉयलेट बनी हुई है, जिन्हें शुरू किया जाएगा। इसका मकसद यह है कि लोग खुले में शौच न करें अगर किसी को जरूरत है तो वह इसका इस्तेमाल कर सकता है।

ओडीएफ के मिलेंगे कम से कम 200 नंबर, अधिकतम 900

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा भेजी गई टीम के निरीक्षण करने के बाद नगर कौंसिल बरनाला को ओडीएफ ( खुले में शौच मुक्त) सर्टिफिकेट हासिल हो जाएगा। इसके स्वच्छ भारत अभियान में नंबर जुड़ेंगे। ओडीएफ सर्टिफिकेट के 200, ओटीएफ प्लस सर्टिफिकेट के 500, ओडीएफ प्लस सर्टिफिकेट के 900 नंबर मिलेंगे। जो स्वच्छ भारत अभियान की रैंकिंग में बड़े महत्वपूर्ण होंगे। पिछली बार बरनाला की ओडीएफ नहीं हुई थी, जिसके चलते इसमें 0 मिली थी।

पब्लिक टॉयलेट चलाने को कंपनी से इकरार की अभी नहीं मिली मंजूरी

पब्लिक टॉयलेट को चलाने के लिए कौंसिल द्वारा प्राइवेट कंपनी के साथ इकरार किया जाएगा, जिसमें शहर की 10 टॉयलेट को कंपनी को ठेके पर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए नगर कौंसिल हर महीने कंपनी को 80 हजार अदा करेगा।

कंपनी उसकी देखभाल करेगी और एक सवाई सेवक नियुक्त करेगी। साथ ही इस्तेमाल करने वाले से तय किए रुपए लेने होंगे, लेकिन उच्चाधिकारियों से परमिशन न आने के चलते फिलहाल यह इकरार नहीं किया गया है।

