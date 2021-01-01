पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साइबर ठगी:ऑनलाइन ठगी करने के आरोप में फर्म समेत 2 पर केस दर्ज

बरनाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑनलाइन ठगी करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने महाराष्ट्र के एक फर्म व गुड़गांव के एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। डीएसपी सिटी लखबीर सिंह टीवाना ने बताया कि साइबर सेल द्वारा की गई जांच के आधार पर पुलिस ने आस्था फार्मा के मालिक हरीश कुमार के बयान पर गुड़गांव निवासी युवराज कुमार व महाराष्ट्र की कंपनी नवयुग एंटरप्राइजेज पर केस दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस को दिए बयान में उन्होंने बताया था कि मलेशिया के आईमान बिन हामिद से ऑनलाइन थर्मामीटर मंगवाया था। पहले उन्होंने 250 थर्मामीटर का आर्डर दिया। इसके एवज में उन्होंने ऑनलाइन खाते में 1,31,400 ट्रांसफर किए। इसके बाद मलेशिया के हामिद ने कहा कि वह 700 से कम आर्डर नहीं भेजेगा। इसके बाद उन्होंने 1,86,200 रुपए और जमा करवा दिए।

बाद में न तो उन्हें रुपए मिले और न ही थर्मामीटर। इसकी शिकायत उन्होंने पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने पर्चा दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। शिकायतकर्ता हरीश कुमार ने बताया कि इस मामले में आईमान बिन हामिद व और अन्य आरोपी भी शामिल थे। डीएसपी ने बताया कि एफआईआर साइबर सेल की जांच के बाद दर्ज की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser