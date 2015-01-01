पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:दहेज प्रताड़ना के आरोप में पति, सास व ससुर पर केस

बरनाला7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दहेज मांगने के आरोप में महिला ने अपने पति, सास व ससुर पर पर्चा दर्ज करवाया है।यह पर्चा पुलिस स्टेशन धनौला में दर्ज हुआ है। जानकारी देते हुए थानेदार मनजीत सिंह ने बताया कि महिला ने अपने पति गुरजंट सिंह, ससुर गुरविंदर व सांस जसविंदर पर पर्चा दर्ज करवाया है। उसने बताया कि उसका ससुराल परिवार उसे दहेज लाने के लिए परेशान करता था जिसके चलते उनके घर में लड़ाई रहती थी। उसकी शादी 4 साल

पहले हुई थी। जिससे उसके एक बेटा भी है। कुछ समय पहले पंचायती तौर पर राजीनामा करके वह अपने ससुराल में चली गई थी। लेकिन फिर से परिवार में झगड़ा रहने लगा। जिसके बाद में अपने मायके आ गई और उसने पुलिस को शिकायत की पुलिस ने पर्चा दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें