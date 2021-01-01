पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जान गंवाने वाले किसान के परिवार को मुआवजे के लिए डीसी दफ्तर का किया घेराव

बरनाला6 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर धरने के दौरान जान गंवाने वाले किसान के परिवार को मुआवजा दिलाने के लिए किसान संगठनों ने डीसी दफ्तर का घेराव करके जाम लगाया। किसानों ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर उनकी मांग को नहीं माना गया तो वह अपने संघर्ष को और तेज करेंगे। भारतीय किसान यूनियन उगराहां के नेता चमकौर, जरनैल सिंह, कृष्ण सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, गुरदीप सिंह, जसवीर कौर, गुरचरण कौर ने कहा कि जगसीर सिंह जो कि जिले के गांव पखोके का रहने वाला था वह बेजमीन किसान था।

उसकी मौत टीकरी बॉर्डर पर हो गई थी। उसके परिवार ने 10 लाख मुआवजा व एक व्यक्ति को सरकारी नौकरी देने की मांग की थी और सरकार की जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से भी आश्वासन दिया गया था, लेकिन उनको मुआवजा नहीं मिला और न ही उनका कर्ज माफ हुआ है। इसके चलते वह रोष में हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उसकी मांग को न माना गया तो वह इस संघर्ष को और तेज करेंगे और आने वाले दिनों में प्रशासन को मुआवजा देने के लिए मजबूर कर देंगे।

