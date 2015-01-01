पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रयोगशाला:प्राइमरी स्कूल के बच्चों के लिए भाषा सुनने की प्रयोगशाला स्थापित करने का किया फैसला

बरनाला2 घंटे पहले
शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से जिले के सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूलों में बच्चों के लिए भाषा सुनने की प्रयोगशाला स्थापित करने का फैसला लिया गया है। इसके पहले पड़ाव मे जिले के 10 स्कूलों में स्थापित किया जाएगा। जानकारी देते हुए जिला शिक्षा अफसर एलिमेंट्री जसवीर कौर ने बताया स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से विद्यार्थियों के सर्व पक्षीय विकास के लिए निरंतर कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। जिसके तहत जिले के सरकारी प्राइमरी

स्कूलों में भाषा सुनने की प्रयोगशाला स्थापित की जा रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया राज्य में 330 प्राइमरी स्कूल हैं। इसकी विशेषता विद्यार्थियों को भाषा सुनने की महत्व प्रदान करेंगे। इन प्रयोगशाला को स्थापित करने में 28 लाख 71 हजार की राशि जारी की गई है। उन्होंने बताया सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे विद्यार्थियों के लिए भाषा के उच्चारण को बेहतर और भाषा में निपुणता हासिल करने के लिए उपकरणों की जरूरत पड़ती है। जिसमें

एंपलीफायर, पेन ड्राइव, सॉकेट, ब्लूटूथ और ऑक्स केबल खरीदना पड़ता है। जिसके लिए जिले के 10 प्राइमरी स्कूलों मोड, हंडिआया, तपा, बाजवा पत्ती, चंननवाला, भदौड लड़कियां, भदौड लड़के, शेहना, संधू पत्ती आदि स्कूलों के लिए 8700 रुपए के हिसाब से विभाग की तरफ से राशि जारी की गई है। उन्होंने बताया इसको मोबाइल फोन से ब्लूटूथ और ऑक्स केबल के साथ जोड़कर चलाया जा सकता है। इसमें अध्यापक

विद्यार्थियों को उच्चारण को शुद्ध करने के लिए अपनी आवाज रिकॉर्ड कर प्ले कर सकते हैं। अध्यापक सामग्री को प्ले करेंगे और विद्यार्थी हेडफोन लगाकर उनको सुनेंगे। इसके पश्चात सुनी हुई बात को कॉपी में नोट करेंगे और अध्यापकों को चेक करवाएंगे। इस तरीके से विद्यार्थियों की उच्चारण शक्ति में सुधार आएगा। इस प्रयोगशालाओं में विद्यार्थियों को हर भाषा में माहिर बना सकेंगे।

