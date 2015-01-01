पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानून:एमएसपी जारी रखने में सरकार की नीति और नीयत में अंतर : कुलवंत

बरनाला44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नया कृषि कानून लागू होने के बाद एमएसपी जारी रखने के मुद्दे पर सरकार की नीति और नियत में अंतर है यह बात समाजसेवी कुलवंत सिंह टिब्बा और डाॅ. मक्खण सिंह ने कही। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से एपीएमसी एक्ट के तहत मंडियों अंदर एमएसपी पर गेहूं और धान की खरीद निरंतर जारी रखने के भरोसे पर सवाल खड़ किए हैं। ने सरकारी दस्तावेज जारी करते बताया कि नीति आयोग के सरकारी

दस्तावेजों से स्पष्ट होता है कि सरकार इस मामले में किसान नेताओं को सिर्फ गुमराह कर रही है। सरकार की नीयत में खोट है, क्योंकि यह सब कुछ पंजाब और हरियाणा अंदर एमएसपी पर एपीएमसी एक्ट के तहत सरकारी मंडियों को खत्म करने के लिए योजनाबद्ध ढंग किया जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री दफ्तर ने साल 2015 में देश का थिंक टेंक मानी जाते नीति आयोग को पत्र लिखकर क्रमवार 15 साला योजना, 7 साला योजना और

तीन साला एक्शन एजेंडा तैयार करने के लिए कहा था। जिसके तहत नीति आयोग ने ‘न्यू इंडिया 75’ शीर्षक के तहत सात साला योजना राज्यों के साथ सलाह करके तैयार की थी। जिसको उस समय पर केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेतली ने 18 दिसंबर 2018 को जारी किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें