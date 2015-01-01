पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:11 महीने बाद हुई जिला शिकायत निवारण कमेटी की बैठक, लोगों के मसले हल न होने पर हुआ हंगामा

बरनाला4 घंटे पहले
  • अकाली, आप और कांग्रेसी अपने-अपने मुद्दों को लेकर हुए उग्र

लोगों की शिकायतों को सीधे सरकार तक पहुंचाने के लिए बनाई गई जिला शिकायत निवारण कमेटी की बैठक 11 महीने बाद जिला परिसर के मीटिंग हॉल में हुई। इस बैठक में विशेष तौर पर प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखबिंदर सिंह सरकारिया पहुंचे। लोगों के मसले अधिकारियों के दरबार में हल नहीं होने को लेकर यह बैठक बेहद हंगामा भरपूर रही। जिसमें अकाली दल के नेताओं व आप के नेताओं के साथ-साथ कांग्रेसियों ने भी अपनी ही सरकार के अधिकारियों पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली। बैठक के दौरान कई बार मंत्री ने बैठक में मेंबरों को शांत किया और पूरा काम पहल के आधार पर करने के लोगों को निर्देश दिया। कैबिनेट मंत्री ने कहा कि काम में ढिलाई बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

वहीं आप विधायक ने कहा कि यह बैठक ड्रामे से अधिक और कुछ भी नहीं है। क्योंकि यहां पर चर्चा हुए कामों पर कोई भी एक्शन नहीं होता। इस बैठक में विशेष तौर पर प्रदेश कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान केवल सिंह ढिल्लों, जिले के डिप्टी कमिश्नर तेज प्रताप सिंह फूलका, हल्का बरनाला के विधायक गुरमीत सिंह मीत हेयर, महल कला के विधायक कुलवंत सिंह पंडोरी, नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के प्रधान मक्खन शर्मा, कांग्रेसी नेता डिंपल उपली आदि हाजिर थे। शहर में लगी स्ट्रीट लाइटों लाइटों की कमी को लेकर कई मेंबरों ने नगर कौंसिल के ईओ पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया। नगर कौंसिल के ईओ मनप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि अभी तक वह शहर में बाहर से 88 स्ट्रिप लाइट लगा चुके हैं और भी जल्दी ही लग रही हैं। इस पर तुरंत कार्रवाई करने के लिए जिला शिकायत निवारण कमेटी में कैबिनेट मंत्री ने आदेश दिए।कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखविंदर सिंह सरकारिया ने कहा कि लोगों की बातों को सरकार तक पहुंचाने का यह सबसे अच्छा रास्ता हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बहुत से काम हो गए हैं जो नहीं हुए हैं उन्हें भी पहल के आधार पर हल किया जाएगा।

6 महीने पहले पंगूड़े में मरी बच्ची के मामले की जांच करेंगे जिला डिप्टी कमिश्नर
जिला बरनाला में बेसहारा बच्चियों को प्रशासन द्वारा गोद लेने के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल के समक्ष बनाए गए पंगूड़े में इसी साल 10 जून रात को कोई बच्ची को रख गया था, लेकिन सुबह बच्ची को मृत पाया गया। पहले अधिकारियों ने कहा कि यह बच्ची मरी हुई थी, लेकिन बाद में जिला शिकायत निवारण कमेटी के मेंबर जितेंद्र जिम्मी अकाली नेता ने इसकी जांच की मांग की और वहां पर लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज मांगी। लेकिन सिविल अस्पताल प्रशासन ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज न होने की बात कही। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि वहां पर लाइट व पंखा आदि प्रबंध न होने के कारण बच्चे की मौत हुई है। इस मामले पर आप विधायक मीत हेयर ने भी प्रशासन को घेरा। मंत्री ने इसकी जांच के आदेश जिला के डीसी तेज प्रताप सिंह फूलका को दिए।

6 महीने पहले डेडलाइन निकलने पर भी नहीं हो सका काम
विधायक मीत हेयर ने कहा कि संघेड़ा से लेकर तर्कशील चौक तक की सड़क की डेडलाइन 6 महीने पहले निकल चुकी है, लेकिन अभी तक उसका काम नहीं हो सका है। हर बैठक में जल्दी का भरोसा दिया जाता है। लेकिन काम नहीं हो रहा है। विधायक मीत हेयर ने कहा कि यह बैठक ड्रामे के अलावा कुछ भी नहीं है। यहां पर जिन कामों पर चर्चा होती है उस पर कोई अधिकारी ध्यान नहीं देता और ना ही सरकार इस बैठक को संजीदगी से ले रही है।

1 साल बाद भी लागू नहीं हुए पिछली बैठक में मंत्री के दिए गए आदेश
पिछले साल 9 दिसंबर को हुई बैठक में सरकारी अस्पताल धनौला में जन औषधि केंद्र खोलने के आदेश मंत्री ने दिए थे, लेकिन उस पर अभी तक अभी तक वह केंद्र नहीं खोल सका। वहां पर एक प्राइवेट दुकान चल रही हैं। अकाली नेता जितेंद्र जिम्मी ने कहा कि अभी तक कागजी कार्रवाई विभाग पूरा नहीं कर सका। जिससे हर रोज लोगों को प्राइवेट दुकान से दवाइयां खरीदनी पड़ रही हैं। मंत्री ने अधिकारियों को जल्द कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने के आदेश दिए।

लावारिस गाय की संभाल के लिए मांगा विशेष फंड
आप विधायक मीत हेयर, कांग्रेसी नेता बलदेव सिंह भुच्चर, अकाली नेता जितेंद्र जिम्मी ने सड़कों पर घूम रही बेसहारा गाय की संभाल के लिए सरकार से विशेष फंड मांगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हर रोज सड़क पर गाय के कारण हादसे हो रहे हैं। इस पर जिले के डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने कहा कि 850 पशुओं को सरकारी गौशाला मनाल में छोड़ दिया गया है। अभी वहां पर और सेद बनाए जाएंगे। मेंबरों ने मांग की कि इस समस्या से निपटने के लिए विशेष फंड जारी हो।

अधिकारी नहीं कर रहे आम लोगों की सुनवाई कांग्रेसी नेता बलदेव सिंह भुच्चर ने कहा कि अधिकारी कांग्रेसियों आम वर्करों व लोगों की सुनवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। लोग अपना काम करवाना चाहते हैं। लेकिन उनकी बात पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। जिसके चलते लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

