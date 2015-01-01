पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:भदौड़ के बुजुर्ग व युवक की मौत

बरनाला11 घंटे पहले
  • कई दिनों से बुजुर्ग का फरीदकोट व युवक का लुधियाना में हो रहा था इलाज

कोविड-19 से शुक्रवार को जिले के 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई। दोनों भदौड़ के रहने वाले थे। 72 वर्षीय मृतक बुजुर्ग का इलाज फरीदकोट के सरकारी अस्पताल में चल रहा था वही 32 वर्षीय युवक का इलाज लुधियाना के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में चल रहा था। डॉक्टरों ने शुक्रवार को दोनों को मृत घोषित कर दिया। करीब 10 दिनों बाद जिले में कोविड-19 से मौत हुई है। जिससे से सभी को चिंतित कर दिया है। सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार कोविड-19 का खतरा पिछले महीने के मुकाबले लगभग 60% तक कम हुआ है।

लेकिन एक ही दिन में हुई दो मौतों ने उन्हें चिंता में डाल दिया है। इसमें सबसे बड़ी चिंता की वजह यह है कि दुनिया के कई शहरों में कोविड-19 के प्रकोप ने एक बार फिर से दस्तक दी है। जिसके चलते दोबारा को बढ़ने को लेकर सभी चिंतित हैं। सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ ज्योति कौशल ने कहा कि सेहत विभाग से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं। लोगों को इसके लिए तैयार रहना होगा। वहीं जिले में 5 नए मामले आए हैं और 3 लोगो को डिस्चार्ज किया गया हैं। अब जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या 2152 हो गई है। जबकि 118 लोग एक्टिव हैं और 1980 लोग ठीक हो गए हैं। जबकि 54 लोगों की मौत हो गई हैं। नए आए केसों में 1 बरनाला, 4 तपा से हैं।

पुलिस ने फिर शुरू की कोविड किट बांटने की मुहिम
कोविड-19 के एक बार फिर से कई शहरों में बढ़ने के खतरे के चलते पंजाब पुलिस की तरफ से एक बार फिर कोविड किट बांटने की मुहिम शुरू की गई है। पुलिस प्रशासन की तरफ से यह कितने पुलिस के शहीद परिवारों को बांटी गई। इसके साथ ही फील्ड में काम करने वाले लोग जैसे सरकारी अधिकारी, पंजाब पुलिस के कर्मचारी भीड़ में काम करने वाले लोगों को दिया दी जा रही है।

जिसमें एन-95 मस्क, साबुन आदि हैं। जिले के एसएसपी संदीप गोयल ने कहा कि यह किट पंजाब पुलिस की तरफ से यह मुफ्त में मुहैया करवाई जा रही है। पहले यह उन लोगों को बांटी जाएंगी जो ज्यादातर भीड़भाड़ में मजबूरी के चलते जाते हैं। यह किट सबसे पहले पंजाब पुलिस के जवानों, जर्नलिस्ट , सरकारी कर्मचारियों व लोगों के बीच अधिक रहने वाले लोगों को बन जाएगी। उन्होंने सभी से अपील की कि मास्क लगाना बिल्कुल भी न भूलें क्योंकि अभी काम नहीं हुआ है।

