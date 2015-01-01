पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संघर्ष के 50 दिन:दिल्ली के रोष मार्च को ऐतिहासिक बनाने को किसान संगठनों ने लगाया एड़ी-चोटी का जोर

बरनाला4 घंटे पहले
बरनाला में केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ धरना लगाकर नारेबाजी करते किसान।-भास्कर
  • कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में 26-27 को दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन को लेकर गांव-गांव में की जा रही बैठकें

26 व 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में रखे गए प्रदर्शन काे लेकर जाने वाले रोष मार्च को ऐतिहासिक बनाने के लिए किसानों ने एड़ी-चोटी का जोर लगा दिया है। सभी किसान संगठन गांवों में बैठकें करके लोगों को इस रोष में शामिल होने की अपील कर रहे हैं।

साथ ही सभी संगठन अपने स्तर पर अपने कार्यकर्ता व विदेशों में बैठे पंजाबी बहन-भाइयों से फंड एकत्रित कर रहे हैं, जिससे इसे कामयाब बनाया जा सके।

जिला बरनाला से 30 किसान संगठनों ने 50 हजार किसानों औरतों, युवाओं व बच्चों को ले जाने का प्रोग्राम बनाया है। इसके लिए बड़े स्तर पर बैठकें चल रही हैं। 30 किसान संगठनों ने बरनाला रेलवे स्टेशन की पार्किंग, रिलायंस पंप, डीमार्ट, टोल प्लाजा पर प्रदर्शन जारी रखा।

वीरवार को सभा में राजस्थान के अपने नेताओं के साथ राष्ट्रीय किसान संगठन के नेता बनवारी लाल कुड़ी भी उपस्थित थे। बनवारी लाल ने कहा कि राजस्थान के हजारों किसान अपने संगठन के नेतृत्व में 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्ली किसान मार्च में शामिल होंगे।

उन्होंने पंजाब के किसानों द्वारा शुरू किए गए आम किसानों के संघर्ष की सराहना की और कहा कि पंजाब के किसानों द्वारा शुरू किए गए आम किसानों के संघर्ष को राष्ट्रीय स्तर का संघर्ष बनाने में बहुत बड़ा योगदान था। इस मौके पर बलवंत सिंह उपली, दर्शन सिंह उगोके, बूटा सिंह बराड़, संपूरण सिंह छींवलकलां, शिंगारा सिंह, गोरा सिंह ढिल्लों, करनैल सिंह गांधी, पवित्र सिंह लाली, उजागर सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह उपली, गुरबख्श सिंह और अन्य किसान नेताओं ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर 500 किसान संगठनों के संयुक्त आह्वान को संबोधित किया।

इस मौके पर जगराज सिंह हरदासपुरा, मलकीत सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह महिलखुर्द, परमिंदर सिंह हंडियाया, हरचरन सिंह चहल, गगनदीप कौर, सावनप्रीत कौर, गुरबीर कौर, सरबजीत कौर हाजिर थे।

किसान बोले- दिल्ली प्रदर्शन के बावजूद पंजाब में धरने रहेंगे जारी

किसान नेताओं ने बताया कि किसान 26 को दिल्ली के लिए कूच करें। इसके लिए टीमों का गठन कर दिया गया है, लेकिन जिला बरनाला में जो धरने चल रहे हैं, वह उसी तरीके से जारी रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि धरने में किसी भी तरह की ढील नहीं दी जाएगी।

