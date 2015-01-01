पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुगल सल्तनत:किसान बोले, पहले पूर्वज मुगल सल्तनत से लोहा लेते थे, अब भी लड़ाई दिल्ली के खिलाफ है

बरनाला2 दिन पहले
कड़ाके की ठंड में डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष धरना देने आए किसानों के लिए गरम पीले मीठे चावलों की व्यवस्था की गई थी। धरने के बाद सभी किसानों को वालंटियर ने मीठे चावल खाने को दिए। जिन किसानों को डिस्पोजल नहीं मिले उन्होंने हाथ में ही रखकर मीठे चावल खाए। किसानों ने कहा की हर तरह की कठिनाई का सामना करते हुए वह अपनी लड़ाई को जारी रखेंगे। किसानों ने कहा कि उनके पूर्वज मुगल सल्तनत से लोहा लेते वक्त कई-कई दिन तक भूखे ही लड़ाई लड़ते थे अब भी लड़ाई दिल्ली के खिलाफ है तब भी लड़ाई दिल्ली के खिलाफ थी यह तकलीफ उस तकलीफ के सामने कुछ भी नहीं है।

