पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष:दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लिए पराली जलाने संबंधी आर्डिनेंस बनाने पर केंद्र के खिलाफ रोष जताया

बरनाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूनियन बोली-पराली के मामले पर किसानों के साथ धक्का किया जा रहा

धान की पराली जलाने के मुद्दे को लेकर केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लिए एक आर्डिनेंस बनाया गया है। जिसको राष्ट्रपति की तरफ से भी प्रवानगी दी गई है। इस आर्डिनैंस को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पास केंद्र सरकार ने पेश किया है। आर्डिनेंस के अनुसार यदि दिल्ली-एनसीआर क्षेत्र में कोई किसान पराली को आग लगाकर या उद्योगपति प्रदूषण फैलाएंगे तो उसे 1 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माना और 5 साल की सजा तय की गई है।

खेती कानूनों की तरह इस मामले पर भी किसानों में सरकार प्रति रोष पाया जा रहा है। इस संबंधित बातचीत करते हुए जगसीर सिंह छीनीवाल (जिला प्रधान बीकेयू कादियां), दर्शन सिंह उग्गोके (जिला प्रधान बीकेयू डकौंदा), गुरदेव सिंह मांगेवाल (नेता बीकेयू डकौंदा), बलविंदर सिंह दुग्गल ( जिला नेता बीकेयू कादियां) ने बताया कि पराली के मामले पर मोदी सरकार की तरफ से काला कानून बनाया जा रहा है। पराली जलाना किसानों का शौक नहीं बल्कि मजबूरी है।

सरकार से किसानों ने पराली के योग्य प्रबंधों के लिए 200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल मुआवजे की मांग की है। परन्तु केंद्र या पंजाब सरकार ने अभी तक एक पैसा भी किसानों को नहीं दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार जबरन कानून बना कर प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले को 1 करोड़ जुर्माना और 5 साल सजा करने जा रही है।

इस मामले पर उद्योगपतियों के लिए सरकार कोई भी कानून बनाए, इस बारे किसानों को कोई एतराज नहीं है। क्योंकि उद्योगों से ही देश का 80 प्रतिशत प्रदूषण पैदा होता है। जबकि पराली के मामले पर किसानों के साथ धक्का किया जा रहा है।

किसान सारा साल वातावरण को साफ करने पर लगा देता है। सरकार यदि पराली की संभाल के लिए मुआवजा देती है जिससे किसान पराली नहीं जलाएंगे। परन्तु यदि सरकार ऐसे काले कानून बना कर किसानों के साथ धक्का करेगी तो इसको बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। जत्थेबंदियां किसी भी किसान को जुर्माना या सजा नहीं होने देंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें