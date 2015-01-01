पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:वाईएस जंकेट्स स्कूल में ऑनलाइन किड्ज शो करवाया

बरनाला2 दिन पहले
वाईएस जंकेट्स स्कूल में ऑनलाइन किड्स शो का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। यह कार्यक्रम इंचार्ज पूजा वर्मा और कोऑर्डिनेटर प्रिया धवन की अध्यक्षता में किया जाएगा। जानकारी देते हुए पीआरओ पुष्पा मित्तल नेे बताया स्कूूल की तरफ से बच्चों के विकास के लिए हर संभव प्रयास करते हैं। जिसके चलते अलग-अलग गतिविधियां करवाई जाती हैं। उन्हीं गतिविधियों के अंतर्गत आज स्कूल में ऑनलाइन किड्स शो करवाया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया इस कार्यक्रम में नन्हे-मुन्ने बच्चों सुंदर-सुंदर वस्त्र पहन कर ऑनलाइन वीडियो बनाकर अपनी अपने इंचार्ज को सेंड करेंगे। स्कूल द्वारा पहले भी इसी प्रकार की गतिविधियां करवाई जाती हैं। बच्चों का आत्मविश्वास बढ़ाने के लिए यह कार्यक्रम करवाया जा रहा है। जिस में शहर के किसी भी स्कूल के 2 वर्षों सेे 7 वर्ष तक के बच्चे इस गतिविधि में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए बच्चे 30 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं। पहले स्थानों पर आनेेे वाले बच्चों इनाम देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

