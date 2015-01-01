पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सेंट्रल पे-स्केल की सिफारिश:गवर्नमेंट टीचर यूनियन ने सरकार का पुतला जलाया

बरनाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से शिक्षा विभाग में अब केंद्र सरकार की तर्ज पर वेतन लागू करने की सिफारिश के विरोध में गवर्नमेंट टीचर यूनियन ने प्रदेश सरकार का पुतला जलाकर सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। सुरिंदर कुमार व हरिंदर कुमार ने कहा कि अगर यह सिफारिश लागू हो जाती है तो अध्यापकों पर बहुत ज्यादा बोझ बढ़ेगा। इसके साथ ही प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अध्यापकों से वादा किया था कि जो भी कच्चे कर्मचारी हैं उन्हें पक्के किया जाएगा।

साथ ही शिक्षा विभाग में पहल के आधार पर नई भर्ती की जाएगी। लेकिन दोनों ही वादे झूठे साबित हुए हैं साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि कंप्यूटर टीचर्स को अभी तक शिक्षा विभाग में नहीं लिया गया है। यह उनकी पिछले लंबे समय से लटक रही मांग है। लेकिन अध्यापकों को राहत देने की बजाय सरकार ने उनका वेतन कम करने की चाल चली है। बड़ी संख्या में अध्यापक पहले चिंटू पार्क में इकट्ठा हुए। इसके बाद शहर में रोष मार्च निकाला और शहीद भगत सिंह की प्रतिमा के पास प्रदेश सरकार का पुतला जलाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें