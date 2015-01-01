पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष प्रदर्शन 26 को:किसानों का संघर्ष दबाने के लिए केजरीवाल केंद्र के साथ : बीहला

बरनाला4 घंटे पहले
किसानों के चल रहे संघर्ष को दबाने के लिए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री व आप के प्रधान अरविंद केजरीवाल दिल्ली में केंद्र सरकार का साथ दे रहे हैं। यह बात अकाली दल के सीनियर नेता दविंदर सिंह बीहला ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली में रोष प्रदर्शन करने के लिए जाएंगे।

लेकिन इससे पहले ही दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने वहां पर ऐलान कर दिया कि जो कोई मास्क नहीं पहनकर गया उसे 2000 रुपए जुर्माना किया जाएगा। साथ ही शादी समारोह में 50 से अधिक लोग इकट्ठा नहीं होंगे और किसी को भीड़ करने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि एक तरफ आम आदमी पार्टी किसानों की हितैषी बनती है वही इस तरह के फैसले तब लिए जा रहे हैं जब किसान संघर्ष बिल्कुल चरम सीमा पर पहुंचा हुआ है।

देश के किसी भी प्रदेश की तरफ से मास्क का ₹2000 जुर्माना नहीं किया गया। जबकि केजरीवाल ने यह कदम उठाया। इससे साफ जाहिर होता है कि किसानों के संघर्ष को दबाने के लिए यह सब किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि केजरीवाल को अपना फैसला वापस लेकर संघर्ष ले रहे किसानों का साथ देना चाहिए।

