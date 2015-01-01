पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान सूची:मतदान सूची में संशोधन के लिए आज अंतिम तारीख

बरनाला2 दिन पहले
भारतीय चुनाव कमीशन के प्रोग्राम के मद्देनजर मतदान सूची में संशोधन की मुंहिम और नई वोट बनवाने या कटवाने का कार्य जोरों पर जारी है। इस संशोधन की आखिरी मिति 15 दिसंबर है और अधिक से अधिक लोग इस मुहिम का लाभ उठाएं। जानकारी देते हुए स्वीप नोडल अफसर अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में मोबाइल बैन के माध्यम से वोटरों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। जो निरंतर जारी है। तहसीलदार भारत

भूषण ने बताया मतदान सूची में संशोधन की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर है और इसी दौरान नई वोट बनवाने, कटवाने या दुरुस्त करवाने के लिए फार्म भरे जा सकते हैं, इसके लिए विनयकार को बूथ लेवल अफसर, चुनाव रजिस्ट्रेशन अफसर, जिला चुनाव दफ्तर में संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

