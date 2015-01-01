पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन अदला-बदली में विवाद:बरनाला में डेढ़ कनाल जमीन के विवाद में चली गोली, एक मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर

बरनाला2 दिन पहले
  • 15 साल पहले दो परिवारों के बीच हुए जमीन अदला-बदली में विवाद

गांव कालेके में 15 साल पहले 2 किसान परिवारों के बीच डेढ़ कनाल जमीन की अदला बदली हुई थी। अब इसी मामले में विवाद होने पर गोली चलने से कुलविंदर (35) की मौत हो गई और जसमेल व गुरकीर्त गंभीर हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि गोली चलाने वाला आरोपी प्रदीप व उसका परिवार फिर से अपनी जमीन वापस लेना चाहता था। इसके चलते रविवार को दोनों पक्षों की तकरार हुई थी। मृतक कुलविंदर के पिता जसमेल ने धनौला थाने में आरोपी प्रदीप पर जमीन कब्जाने की कोशिश में धमकियां देने की रिपोर्ट लिखवाई थी।

पुलिस ने सोमवार को दोनों परिवारों को पुलिस स्टेशन धनौला बुलाया था। लेकिन थाने पहुंचने से पहले फिर से हुई तकरार में कुलविंदर की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी भरपूर सिंह, लाभ सिंह, मंदीप सिंह, प्रदीप सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह कत्ल इरादा कत्ल मारपीट व साजिश रचने और असला एक्ट के तहत पर्चा दर्ज किया गया है।

अपनी जमीन वापस लेना चाहते थे आरोपी

घटना में मरे कुलविंदर सिंह की चाची चरणजीत कौर ने बताया कि दोनों परिवारों ने 15 साल पहले डेढ़ कनाल जमीन की अदला-बदली की थी। गोली चलाने वाले प्रदीप के पिता व उसके चाचा ने तहसीलदार के समक्ष फोटो खिंचवाकर अपनी जमीन उनके नाम करवाई थी और उनकी जमीन को खुद ले लिया था। कुलविंदर के चाचा के बेटे जशनदीप ने बताया कि आरोपी प्रदीप लाठी लेकर दरवाजे पर ललकारे और गालियां निकालने लगा। शराब भी पी रखी थी। उनके बुजुर्ग भरपूर सिंह बाहर निकले तो उसके कंधे पर लाठी मारी। फिर जमीन कब्जाने के ललकारे मारते हुए चला गया। उनका भाई कुलविंदर सिंह खेत में गए तो वहां आरोपी जमीन पर ट्रैक्टर चला रहे थे। रोका तो प्रदीप ने गोली मार दी। इससे मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

