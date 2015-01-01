पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरनास्थल पर ही मनाएंगे दिवाली:केंद्र का विरोध जारी, दिन में जलेबी और पकौड़े का लंगर, शाम में करेंगे दीपमाला

बरनालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ 30 किसान संगठन धरनास्थल पर ही मनाएंगे दिवाली
  • गांवों में दिवाली मनाई जाए ताकि इसका असर व्यापारी वर्ग पर न पड़े : यूनियन

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ संघर्ष कर रही 30 किसान संगठन दिवाली का त्योहार धरनास्थल पर ही मनाएंगे। जिले में टोल प्लाजा महलकलां व बरनाला रेलवे स्टेशन पर पूरे दिन जलेबी व पकौड़े का लंगर लगाया जाएगा। शाम में दीपमाला की जाएगी। किसान नेता दर्शन सिंह उगोके ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ उनका प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यह फैसला सभी किसान संगठनों की तरफ से मिलकर किया गया है। पहले रोष सवरूप काली दिवाली मनाने की सोशल मीडिया पर बात उठी थी। लेकिन किसान संगठनों ने मिलकर फैसला किया है कि उनकी लड़ाई केंद्र के खिलाफ है। अगर दिवाली सभी गांवों में नहीं मनाया जाएगा तो इसका असर व्यापारी वर्ग पर पड़ेगा। इसलिए इस त्योहार को मनाया जाएगा।

व्यापारी वर्ग ने किसानों के फैसले का किया स्वागत
व्यापार मंडल के प्रधान अनिल बांसल नाणा ने किसानों के फैसले का स्वागत किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के प्रदर्शन को वह पहले दिन से ही समर्थन दे रहे हैं और यथाशक्ति उनका सहयोग भी दे रहे हैं। किसानों का यह फैसला व्यापारियों के हित में है। अगर दिवाली नहीं मनाई जाती तो कोविड-19 के चलते मंदी की मार झेल रहे व्यापारी पूरी तरह से बर्बाद हो जाते। क्योंकि किसानों की कॉल पर कोई भी दिवाली नहीं मनाता। किसानों का यह फैसला स्वागत योग्य है।

सिर्फ बीकेयू मनाएगी काली दिवाली

30 किसान संगठनों की तरफ से दिवाली मनाने का एलान किया गया है, जबकि बीकेयू उगराहा संगठन की तरफ से काली दिवाली मनाने का एलान किया गया है। संगठन के नेता बलोर सिंह ने कहा कि यह फैसला बड़े स्तर पर लिया गया है। किसानों के मन में दुख है। इसलिए वह दिवाली का त्योहार नहीं मनाएंगे।

