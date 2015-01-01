पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला सेवादार ने लगाए अश्लील हरकतों के आरोप:डेरे पर कब्जा करने की नीयत से सेवादारों को धमकाया, केस दर्ज

बरनालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव मुंम में बने डेरा मुक्तसर में कब्जा करने की कोशिश करने व वहां पर मौजूद सेवादारों को जान से मारने की धमकियां देने के आरोप में पुलिस ने 1 अज्ञात सहित कुल 35 लोगों पर पर्चा दर्ज किया है। थाना महल कला के थानेदार सतनाम सिंह ने बताया कि डेरे के महंत रामेश्वर ने उन्हें बयान दिया कि वह किसी काम से बाहर गया हुआ था इतने में दूसरा आरोपी महंत राम मुनि अपने साथियों को लेकर आ गया। उसने डेरे में कब्जा करने की कोशिश की और उत्पात मचाया। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि आरोपियों ने वहां पर मौजूद महिला सेवादार पर हमला किया व उसके साथ अश्लील हरकतें कीं।

इसके साथ ही आरोपी अपने साथ बहुत सी चीजें व जरूरी कागजात ले गए। एसएचओ महल कला जसविंदर कौर ने बताया कि पुलिस डेरा संचालक व उसकी महिला सेवादार व अन्य सेवादारों द्वारा लगाए गए आरोपों की जांच कर रही है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर डेरे में घुसकर कब्जा करने की कोशिश करने व वहां पर खड़े लोगों को जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि डेरे से कागजात व जरूरी सामान चोरी होने, महिला के साथ अश्लील हरकतें करने के मामले की पुलिस अभी जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें