नारेबाजी:मुआवजा न मिलने के रोष में किसानों ने डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष की नारेबाजी

बरनालाएक घंटा पहले
  • दिल्ली में जलकर मरे जनकराज को मुआवजा देने का किया था वादा

किसान संघर्ष में गए दिल्ली में जलकर मरे जनकराज को मुआवजा न मिलने के रूप में किसानों में डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष नारेबाजी की। भारतीय किसान यूनियन उगराहां के नेता जरनैल सिंह बदरा ने कहा कि दिल्ली संघर्ष में अपना योगदान देने के लिए धनौला के मिस्त्री जनकराज गए थे, लेकिन वहां पर अचानक कार को आग लगने से उनकी मौत हो गई। सरकार से उन्होंने 10 लाख के मुआवजे की मांग की थी। जिनमें से 5 लाख

सरकार की तरफ से उनके संस्कार वाले दिन दे दिया गया था बाकी भोग वाले दिन देने का ऐलान किया गया था, लेकिन करीब 10 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी यह मुआवजा नहीं मिला। जिसके चलते किसानों में रोष है। वह बहुत वार डीसी से मिल चुके हैं। इसके साथ ही कार जलने का मुआवजा देने की भी प्रशासन ने वायदा किया था। लेकिन वह भी नहीं मिला सरकार टालमटोल की नीति अपना रही है। जिसके विरोध में वह नारेबाजी कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उनकी मांग ना मानी तो वह फिर से शुरू कर देंगे।

