पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी का रोष प्रदर्शन:तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी ने पावरकॉम मैनेजमेंट और प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

बरनालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश सरकार दे रही निजीकरण को बढ़ावा, कर्मियों की मांगें भी नहीं मान रही : धौला
  • 25 नवंबर को हेड ऑफिस पटियाला में धरने का किया एलान

पावरकाॅम की मैनेजमेंट और पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी की तरफ से रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया। प्रदर्शन में बड़ी संख्या में पावरकाॅम के कर्मचारी शामिल हुए। इस मौके पर संबोधित करते कर्मचारी नेताओं ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से निजीकरण को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अपनी पूरी जिंदगी पावरकाॅम में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों का भविष्य खतरे में है जिसे लेकर वह संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। कमेटी के नेता शिंदर धौला, रामपाल सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, हरनेक सिंह, मोहन सिंह, जोगिंदरपाल, मेला सिंह, कुलवीर सिंह, हाकम सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह व रूप चंद ने कहा कि बिजली बोर्ड को भंग करके पावरकॉम व ट्रांस्को दो कंपनियों में बांट दिया था।

अब इसका मुकम्मल निजीकरण करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार संसद में बिल ला रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि पावरकॉम की मैनेजमेंट व पंजाब सरकार बिजली कर्मचारियों व पेंशनरों की जायज मांगों को नहीं मान रही। इसके चलते अब 25 नवंबर को मुख्य आफिस पटियाला में रोष धरना दिया जाएगा। इस अवसर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें