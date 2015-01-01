पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीवाना गांव के युवकों की पहल:नई पीढ़ी को साहित्य से जोड़ने के लिए दीवाना गांव के युवकों ने बनाईं 3 ओपन लाइब्रेरियां

बरनालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डेढ़ साल में गांव में बढ़ी किताबें पढ़ने वालों की संख्या, आस-पास के गांवों से भी जुड़े पाठक

(चेतन शर्मा) नई पीढ़ी को साहित्य के साथ जोड़ने के लिए गांव दीवाना के युवकों ने गांव में तीन ओपन लाइब्रेरी बनाई हैं। 5 हजार की आबादी वाले गांव दीवाना की 3 सांझी जगह पर एक पिलर पर एक बॉक्स लगाकर उसमें किताबें रखी हैं। जिससे कोई भी अपनी पसंद के अनुसार किताब ले जा सकता है। गांव दीवाना की शहीद करतार सिंह सराभा लाइब्रेरी के प्रधान रंजीत सिंह पूर्व सरपंच, सचिव बलजीत सिंह, सीनियर मेंबर वरिंदर दीवाना ने बताया कि 1 साल पहले शुरू की गई प्रदेश की पहली ओपन लाइब्रेरी के कारण गांव में साहित्य पढ़ने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़ी है। इसके साथ ही आसपास के गांवों के पाठक भी लाइब्रेरी के साथ जुड़े हैं। युवकों का मकसद हर हाथ में मोबाइल की जगह पुस्तक थमाना है।

जिससे वह कुछ सीख सकें और अपनी जिंदगी को खूबसूरत बना सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि गांव में साल 2011 से करीब 5000 पुस्तकों वाली एक लाइब्रेरी पंचायत घर में चल रही है। लेकिन वहां पर चुनिंदा लोगों को छोड़कर बेहद कम लोग आते थे। क्योंकि मोबाइल के युग में युवकों व आम लोगों में पढ़ने का रुझान बेहद कम है। लाइब्रेरी कमेटी की तरफ से ओपन लाइब्रेरी का फैसला किया गया। जिसमें तीन जगह पर ओपन लाइब्रेरी बनाने का प्रस्ताव पास हुआ। जून 2019 में इसकी शुरुआत की गई। ओपन लाइब्रेरी में आते जाते लोग किताब निकालते हैं और उसे पढ़ते हैं। अब हर महीने 100 से अधिक लोग लाइब्रेरी में आना शुरू हो गए हैं। आसपास के लोग भी लाइब्रेरी से जुड़ गए हैं। ओपन लाइब्रेरी में शहीद भगत सिंह, शहीद करतार सिंह सराभा, शहीद उधम सिंह इसके अलावा सिख पंथ से जुड़े महान नायकों व दुनिया भर के बड़े संघर्ष इन लोगों की किताबें रखी हैं।

पिलर पर एक बॉक्स लगाकर बना दी ओपन लाइब्रेरी
लाइब्रेरी के प्रबंधकों ने बताया कि गांव में सरकारी स्टेडियम के अंदर, सरकारी स्कूल व बस स्टैंड के पास और गांव की मार्केट के बीच तीन मुख्य जगहों का चुनाव किया गया। यहां पर 4 फीट का एक पिल्लर लगाकर उसके ऊपर एक बॉक्स बनाया गया। जिसमें 25 से 50 तक किताबें रखी जा सकती हैं। इस बॉक्स पर लिखा गया है कि जिस व्यक्ति को किताब की जरूरत है वह यहां से किताब ले जा सकता है और इस किताब को वापस रखना उसका फर्ज है।

कुछ श्रेष्ठ लोगों की बातें

  • एक बार तुम पढ़ना सीख लेते हो तो हमेशा के लिए स्वतंत्र हो जाते हो - फ्रेडरिक डगलस
  • जब तुम एक अच्छी किताब पढ़ लेते हो तो दुनिया में कहीं से अधिक प्रकाश आने के लिए एक दरवाजा खुल जाता है - वीरा नजरियन
  • किताबों के बिना एक घर खिड़कियों के बिना कमरे जैसा है - हेनरिच मान
  • जो अच्छी पुस्तक नहीं पढ़ता, वह उस व्यक्ति से श्रेष्ठ नहीं हो सकता जो पढ़ नहीं सकता - मार्क ट्वेन
  • केवल एक बात जो तुम्हारे लिए जानना जरूरी है, वह यह कि लाइब्रेरी कहां है - अल्बर्ट आइंनस्टीन
  • शक हो तो लाइब्रेरी जाओ - जेके रॉलिंग
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें