नींद से जागा प्रशासन:कौंसिल ने सार्वजनिक शौचालय के आगे से साफ करवाई झाड़ियां

भदौड़2 दिन पहले
  • अब टॉयलेट के चलने की उम्मीद, 2 साल बाद नींद से जागा प्रशासन

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत नगर कौंसिल भदौड़ के अधीन एरिया में बनाई गई पब्लिक टॉयलेट्स के अब लोगों को चलने की उम्मीद जागी है। क्योंकि नगर कौंसिल की तरफ से करीब 2 साल बाद उसके आसपास उगी झाड़ियों की सफाई करवाई गई है। गौरतलब है कि स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत टॉयलेट को देखने आई टीम का लोगों ने घेराव किया था और नगर कौसिल पर पब्लिक टॉयलेट की देखरेख न करने का आरोप लगाया था। जिसे भास्कर की तरफ से प्रमुखता से इस मामले को भास्कर की तरफ से प्रमुखता से उठाया गया था।

स्थानीय निवासी गुरमेल सिंह हरमेल सिंह जसप्रीत सिंह गुरदीप सिंह हरप्रीत सिंह ने नगर कौंसिल की लापरवाही को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित करने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर का धन्यवाद किया उन्होंने कहा कि खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद ही प्रशासन नींद से जागा। जिससे अब उन्हें पिछले 2 साल से सफेद हाथी बनी पब्लिक टॉयलेट के चलने की उम्मीद जागी है।

गौरतलब है कि स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत केंद्र सरकार द्वारा आए फंड से करीब 2 साल पहले पब्लिक टॉयलेट का निर्माण सभी शहरों में किया गया था। एक बार निर्माण करने के बाद इसे नगर कौंसिल भूल गया था। जिसके चलते इसके आसपास बड़ी बड़ी झाड़ियां उग आई थीं।

नगर कौंसिल बदल के प्रबंधक एसडीएम गुरजीत वालिया ने कहा कि इस मामले में नियमों के अनुसार सख्त एक्शन लिया गया है और आगे भी इस के सदुपयोग के लिए एक्शन लिया जाएगा। एक टॉयलेट को ऑपरेट करने के लिए 8000 प्रतिमाह खर्च होता है, लेकिन नगर कौंसिल के पास फंड नहीं है। समाज सेवी संस्था को साथ लेकर इस टॉयलेट को चलाया जाएगा। सभी चीजें नियमों के अनुसार की जाएगी।

