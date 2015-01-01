पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:भाकियू ने किसान को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए अनाज मंडी में किया प्रदर्शन

भवानीगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • वहीं दूसरे पक्ष ने खुद को बेकसूर होने का दावा कर थाने के सामने दिया धरना

भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां की ओर से स्थानीय अनाज मंडी में प्रदर्शन कर पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। आरोप है कि गांव पनवा के किसान धन्ना राम के साथ धक्केशाही करने वाले व्यक्तियों को पुलिस गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही है। हालांकि यूनियन की ओर से शनिवार को नेशनल हाईवे जाम करने का प्रोग्राम रखा गया था, परंतु मौके पर पहुंचे थाना मुखी रमनदीप सिंह द्वारा मसले के हल का भरोसा दिलाने पर यूनियन ने अपना प्रदर्शन स्थगित कर दिया।

वहीं दूसरे पक्ष की ओर से अपने बेकसूर होने का दावा कर थाने के आगे प्रदर्शन किया गया। भारतीय किसान यूनियन के ब्लाक प्रधान अजैब सिंह और जिला प्रचार सचिव जगतार सिंह कालाझाड़ ने कहा कि गांव पनवा के किसान धन्ना राम के प्लाट पर कुछ व्यक्ति सियासी शह पर कब्जा करना चाहते हैं। किसान की प्लाट में पड़ी तूड़ी व लकड़ियों को भी आग लगा दी गई थी और नुकसान भी किया गया था।

इस संबंधी थाना भवानीगढ़ में शिकायत भी दर्ज करवाई गई थी। पुलिस ने पर्चा तो दर्ज कर लिया था, परंतु दर्ज पर्चे में किसान के हुए नुकसान के बारे में जिक्र नहीं किया। अभी तक पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई भी नहीं की है और न ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उन्होंने मांग की कि किसान के हुए नुकसान की भरपाई करवाई जाए।

वहीं दूसरे पक्ष के पवन कुमार, हमीर दास निवासी, रघुवीर दास व गुरचरण सिंह ने थाने के आगे प्रदर्शन करते हुए कहा कि वह अदालत में विरोधी पक्ष के साथ चलता जमीन का केस जीत गए थे।

जमीन का बनता हिस्सा भी दे दिया गया था, परंतु अब जमीन की साइडों के वितरण को लेकर फिर तकरारबाजी हो गई थी, परंतु दूसरे पक्ष ने भाकियू की सहायता से प्लाट में पड़े समान को आग लगाने संबंधी पुलिस में शिकायत देकर उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवा दिया। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस किसान यूनियन के दबाव में आकर उनके साथ धक्केशाही कर रही है। उन्होंने प्रशासन से अपील की कि उनका पक्ष सुना जाए व उनके साथ धक्का न किया जाए।

