बस स्टैंड:भवानीगढ़ में सीवरेज और बस स्टैंड का काम करवाया शुरू

भवानीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय शहर में 6 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनवाए जा रहे नए बस स्टेंड और सीवरेज के कार्य की शुरूआत कैबिनेट मंत्री विजयइंद्र सिंगला की ओर से करवाई गई। इस मौके कैबिनेट ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार की गलत नीतियों के कारण आज देश का किसान ठंड के मौसम में खुले आसमान तले रातें गुजारने को मजबूर हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के जिद्दी रवैया के कारण ही वह देश के

किसानों को इंसाफ नहीं दे रहे है, जबकि किसान शांतमयी ढंग से संघर्ष करके खेती कानून रद करने की मांग कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इतिहास गवाह है कि देश की आजाद से लेकर अब तक की हर लडाई में पंजाब के लोगों का सबसे अधिक योगदान रहा है। उन्होंने पंजाब के हर नागरिक को किसानों का साथ देने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि निस्वार्थ भावना से किसान आंदोलन में सहयोग दिया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार और कांग्रेस पार्टी किसानों के संघर्ष में पूरी तरह उनके साथ है।

