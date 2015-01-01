पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास:85.39 किलोमीटर लंबे भवानीगढ़ रजबाहे पर 21.62 करोड़ रुपए और नदामपुर रजबाहे पर खर्च होंगे 11.48 करोड़ रूपये : सरकारिया

भवानीगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कैबिनेट मंत्री सरकारिया और विजयइंदर सिंगला ने रजबाहों के नवीनीकरण का कार्य शुरू करवाया

खेतीबाड़ी के लिए नहरी पानी की पूरी सप्लाई यकीनी बनाने के लिए कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखबिंदर सिंह सरकारिया और कैबिनेट मंत्री विजयइंदर सिंगला की ओर से नदामपुर में संगरूर हलके के रजबाहों के नवीनीकरण का कार्य शुरू करवाया गया। इस मौके पर जल स्रोत मंत्री सुखबिंदर सिंह सरकारिया ने बताया कि 85.39 किलोमीटर लंबे भवानीगढ़ रजबाहा सिस्टम का नवीनीकरण 21.62 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से करवाया जा रहा है, जबकि 43.59 किलोमीटर लंबे नदामपुर रजबाहा सिस्टम का नवीनीकरण 11.48 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से करवाया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना के कारण विकास कार्य करने में मुश्किलें जरूर आ रही है, परंतु सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की अगुआई वाली पंजाब सरकार राज्य के सर्वपक्षीय विकास के लिए वचनबद्ध है। इस मौके कैबिनेट मंत्री विजयइंदर सिंगला ने कहा कि संगरूर हलके के गांवों के किसानों को फसलों की सिंचाई के लिए पूरा पानी उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए दशकों पुराने रजबाहा सिस्टम के नवीनीकरण की शुरूआत होने से उनका एक सपना पूरा हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षआ, सेहत और सड़कों जैसे बुनियादी क्षेत्रों के अलावा संगरूर के लोगों को उच्च स्तरीय सुविधा मुहैया करवाना ही उनका लक्ष्य है।

अपने पांच साल के कार्यकाल दौरान वह संगरूर को पंजाब का अग्रणीय हलका बनाएंगे। हलके के विकास कार्यों के लिए ग्रांट की कोई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी वह जरूरी फंद खुद सीएम से जारी करवाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा पंजाब सरकार राज्य के किसानों के साथ हमेशा खड़ी है और सत्ता पर काबिज रहने तक किसी भी कीमत पर मोदी सरकार द्वारा पास किए काले कानूनों को लागू नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इसी मकसद के तहत देश में सबसे पहले पंजाब सरकार ने इन काले कानूनों को विधान सभा में बिल लाकर रद किया। इस मौके पर डीसी रामवीर, एसडीएम डॉ कर्मजीत सिंह, चेयरमैन ब्लाक समिति वरिंदर पनवा, चेयरमैन मार्केट कमेटी प्रदीप कद आदि उपस्थित थे।

