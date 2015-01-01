पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुआवजे:एसडीएम ने मृतक महिला किसान गुरमेल कौर के परिवार को सौंपा 5 लाख मुआवजे का चेक

भवानीगढ़7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिवार के एक सदस्य को नौकरी देने और कर्ज माफ करने की मांग भी मानी

कालाझाड टोल प्लाजा पर धरने दौरान जान गंवाने वाली गांव घराचों की मृतक किसान गुरमेल कौर के परिवार को एसडीएम भवानीगढ़ की ओर से 5 लाख रुपए मुआवजे का चेक सौंप दिए जाने के बाद भाकियू ने एसडीएम दफ्तर के सामने से अपना प्रदर्शन समाप्त कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही प्रशासन ने परिवार की कर्ज माफी और परिवार के एक सदस्य को नौकरी देने की मांग को भी स्वीकार कर लिया है। भाकियू के ब्लाक

सीनियर उपप्रधान मनजीत सिंह घराचों ने कहा कि भाकियू द्वारा एसडीएम दफ्तर का पक्के तौर पर घेराव किया गया था। परंतु एसडीएम की ओर से पांच लाख का मुआवजे का चैक व अन्य मांगे मानने पर धरना समाप्त कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वीरवार को माता गुरमेल कौर का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद गांव में ही संस्कार कर दिया जाएगा। इस मौके परहरजिंदर सिंह, रघुवीर सिंह, सुखविंदर सिंह, लाड्डी बखोपीर, रणजीत कौर, अमरजीत कौर, नैब सिंह, राज सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें