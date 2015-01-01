पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध के बीच टली कार्रवाई:घराचों में महिला की प्रॉपर्टी कुर्क करने आई टीम भाकियू के विरोध के कारण खाली हाथ लौटी

भवानीगढ़2 दिन पहले
भवानीगढ़ के गांव घराचों में कुर्क करने आई टीम का विरोध कर नारेबाजी करते किसान।
  • बैंक लोन की किस्तें न भरने के कारण पुलिस टीम के साथ कुर्की करने आए थे बैंक अधिकारी

गांव घराचों की महिला द्वारा बैंक लोन की किश्तें न भरने के कारण प्रॉपर्टी की कुर्क करने आए बैंक अधिकारी, तहसीलदार और पुलिस टीम को भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां के विरोध के चलते खाली हाथ वापिस लौटना पडा। कुर्की करने आई टीम में तहसीलदार गुरलीन कौर, बैंक मैनेजर पूजा मदान शामिल थी। किसान यूनियन की ओर से रोष धरना दे नारेबाजी की गई।

भाकियू के ब्लाक सीनियर उप प्रधान मनजीत घराचों ने कहा कि यूनियन किसी की भी प्रॉपर्टी या किसान की जमीन कुर्क नहीं होने देगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अमीर लोग सरकारों के करोड़ों रुपए लेकर विदेश भाग गए है जिन्हें सरकार कुछ नहीं कहती। जबकि किसी जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति ने अपने घर का गुजारा करने के लिए या फिर किसी काम के लिए बैंक से लोन ले लिया और किश्तें न भरी गई तो प्रशासन प्रापर्टी की कुर्की के लिए आ जाता है।

जिसे किसान यूनियन किसी भी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी। लोन लेने वाली महिला के पति कुलदीप सिंह ने कहा कि उन्होंने पत्नी कमलप्रीत कौर के नाम पर पंजाब एंड सिंध बैंक से 5 लाख रुपए का हाउस लोन लिया था। जिसकी किश्तें वह लगातार भर रहा था और 3 लाख रुपए चुका दिए थे। परंतु 2 लाख की किश्तें नहीं भरी गई। जिस कारण उसने बैंक अधिकारियों से कहा था कि लॉकडाउन के कारण वह किश्तें नहीं भर सका और वह किश्तें जल्द भर देगा।

परंतु बैंक अधिकारी नहीं माने। इस संबंधी पंजाब एंड सिंध बैंक घराचों की मैनेजर पूजा मदान ने कहा कि उपभोक्ता ने कुछ साल पहले हाउस लोन लिया था। जिसकी पिछले 3 साल से बैंक किश्तें नहीं भरी गई। जिस कारण बार बार नोटिस भेजने और किश्तें भरने का समय दिया जा चुका है। बावजूद किश्तें न मिलने के कारण वह हाईकोर्ट द्वारा बैंकों को लोन की टूटी किश्तों की रिकवरी के लिए दिए गए आदेशों अनुसार ही प्रशासन की टीम को साथ लेकर आए थे। परंतु किसानों के विरोध के कारण उन्हें वापस लौटना पड़ा।

