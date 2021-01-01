पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:सूफी गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल और हर्फ चीमा ने लोगों को दिल्ली जाने के लिए किया लामबंद

चीमा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन संबंधी लोगों को लामबंद करने के लिए सूफी गायक कंवर ग्रेवाल और हर्फ चीमा की ओर से कस्बे में एक रैली की गई। रैली को संबोधित करते हुए कंवर ग्रेवाल और हर्फ चीमा ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने के लिए केन्द्र सरकार हर तरह के हत्थकंडे अपना रही है। इसी के तहत 26 जनवरी को सरकार ने पहले ही योजना तैयार की हुई थी, परंतु 26 जनवरी के बाद किसान आंदोलन को और मजबूती मिली है और किसान पहले से ज्यादा जोश में है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार आंदोलन को असफल करने के लिए धर्म व जाति के नाम पर लोगों को बांटकर कानूनों से ध्यान भटकाने की कोशिश कर रही है। इसलिए लोगों को सतर्क रहते हुए किसी तरह की अफवाहों पर विश्वास नहीं करना चाहिए।

उन्होंने गांव के लोगों को अपील की कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में दिल्ली किसान आंदोलन में हिस्सा लिया जाए। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने गीत पेश कर लोगों में जोश भरा। गुरुद्वारा जन्म स्थान चीमा साहिब, नगर पंचायत चीमा और विभिन्न संगठनों द्वारा कंवर ग्रेवाल व हर्फ चीमा को सम्मानित किया गया।

इस मौके पर अवतार सिंह तारी, नरिंदर सिंह, विस्की, सतगुर वालिया, बहादर सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, सरबजीत सिंह, बूटा सिंह, गोलू पहलवान, राजू नंबरदार, जगतार सिंह, निर्मल सिंह, मिट्ठा मान, निक्का सोहल, काला, दर्शन औलख आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser