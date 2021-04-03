पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रीराम मंदिर निधि समर्पण अभियान:206 मंडल, 1008 गांव और 125 बस्तियों में 05 हजार कार्यकर्ता कर रहे धन संग्रह, 25 में से 14 करोड़ एकत्रित

जालाेर2 घंटे पहले
निधि संग्रह के लिए आने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं की आरती व पुष्पवर्षा करते लोग।
निधि संग्रह के लिए आने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं की आरती व पुष्पवर्षा करते लोग।
  • श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर जालाेर व सिरोही जिले में निधि समर्पण अभियान का धन संग्रहण का चल रहा काम, 15 फरवरी को होगा अभियान का अंतिम दिन

भास्कर न्यूज | जालाेर अयोध्या में बनने वाले श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ के लिए जालोर व सिरोही जिले में निधि समर्पण अभियान के तहत 25 करोड़ के लक्ष्य में अब तक 14 करोड़ रुपए जमा हो चुके हैं। अब अभियान का दूसरा चरण भी शुरू हो चुका है। दोनों ही जिलों में 5 हजार से अधिक कार्यकर्ता टोलियों के रूप में घर-घर पहुंचकर राशि एकत्रित करना भी शुरू कर दिया है। 15 फरवरी तक चलने वाले अभियान में शेष 11 करोड़ की राशि भी संग्रहित की जाएगी। इसमें श्रद्धालुओं की स्वेच्छानुसार 10 रुपए की छोटी राशि भी समर्पण के लिए ली जा रही है। दोनों जिलों में चल रहा पूरा निधि समर्पण अभियान संगठन का प्रबंधन कार्य भी बहुत अनूठा है। अभियान के तहत जालोर इकाई में जालाेर, सिरोही व भीनमाल तीनों को जिला माना गया है। दोनों जिलों के अलावा भीनमाल के छोटे-छोटे गांव व मोहल्ले को भी इसमें जोड़ा गया है। सभी जगहों पर कार्यकर्ताओं की अलग से टोली भी बना रखी है। इस अभियान के तहत जालोर-सिरोही जिले को 16 खंड 206 मंडल, 1008 गांव और 125 बस्तियों में विभाजित कर सघन संपर्क की योजना बनाई गई है और कार्यकर्ताओं की टोलियां गांव-गांव, गली-गली तक पहुंच रही है। हर राम भक्त के घर तक पहुंचने का लक्ष्य लेकर जनसंपर्क टोलिया अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में संपर्क कर रही है।

पुष्प वर्षा कर, देते धन समर्पण
घर पर धन संग्रह के लिए आने वाले श्रद्धालु कार्यकर्ताओं की आरती उतारने के साथ पुष्प वर्षा भी की जा रही है। इसके बाद उन्हें श्रीराम मंदिर के लिए धन समर्पण किया जा रहा है। अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर बनने जा रहे राम मंदिर को लेकर राम भक्तों में उत्साह है।

दो चरणों में पूरा होगा अभियान
पहला चरण पूरा : मकर संक्रांति से प्रारंभ हुआ पहला चरण 17 दिन चला दूसरा चरण : 1 फरवरी से शुरू हुआ, जो 15 फरवरी तक चलेगा, इसमें घर-घर पहुंचकर 10, 100 या 1 हजार रुपए के कूपन देकर राशि जुटाई जा रही।

नगर परिषद क्षेत्र को विभिन्न बस्तियों में विभाजित करके संपर्क अभियान शुरू किया गया है। जालोर शहर को 13 बस्तियों में बांटकर विस्तृत कार्ययोजना तैयार की गई है और उसी योजना के अनुसार रामभक्त शहर के गली-गली में राम भक्ति से धन संग्रह कर रहे हैं।
हरि सिंह, जिला संयोजक, श्रीराम जन्मभूमि निधि समर्पण अभियान जालोर

​​​​​​​जालोर-सिरोही जिले को मिलाकर एक विभाग की संरचना बनाई गई है। इसमें भीनमाल भी अलग जिला बनाया गया है। अब तक कुल 25 करोड़ के लक्ष्य में से 14 करोड़ रुपए एकत्रित हुए हैं। घर-घर संग्रहण का कार्य भी शुरू किया गया है। -सागर साेनी, विभाग संयोजक, विश्व हिंदू परिषद, जालोर-सिरोही

