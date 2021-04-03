पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आदेश जारी:जिले में 10 पाबंदियां, पाकिस्तानी सिम कार्ड और चाइना डोर का इस्तेमाल किया तो केस

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने जिला फाजिल्का में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद के नजदीक ऊंची बढ़ने वाली फसलें बीजने, अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद के पास के एरिया में पड़ती ड्रेनों पर आने-जाने, चाइना डोर बेचने, स्टोर और प्रयोग करने, जिले में पड़ते अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाॅर्डर एरिया के साथ लगते 4 किलोमीटर के एरिया में पाकिस्तानी सिम कार्ड रखने और प्रयोग करने, धार्मिक स्थानों की सुरक्षा के लिए पहरा लगाने और चौकसी रखने तथा गांवों की समूह पंचायतों और धार्मिक स्थानों की कमेटियां/बोर्ड/ट्रस्ट के मुखियों को पहरा लगाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने जिले में पड़ते अंतरराष्ट्रीय बार्डर एरिया के साथ लगते 4 किलोमीटर के एरिया में पाकिस्तानी सिम कार्ड रखने और प्रयोग करने पर पूर्ण पाबंदी लगाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। आदेशों में कहा कि वायरलैस मॉनिटरिंग ऑर्गेनाइजेशन द्वारा किए सर्वे मुताबिक पंजाब के अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद के साथ लगते 3-4 किलोमीटर के एरिया में पाकिस्तानी सिम कार्ड की एक्टिविटी पाई गई है।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद एनएच लुधियाना बरास्ता फिरोजपुर से अबोहर, 1 किलोमीटर के घेरे में आतीं ड्रेनों, नहरों में अमन और शांति बनाए रखने और बी.एस.एफ. और मिलिट्री एरिया में सुरक्षा पुख्ता करने के उद्देश्य के अंतर्गत आम लोगों के लिए शाम 6 बजे से प्रातःकाल 8 बजे तक आने-जाने पर पाबंदी लगाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने जारी आदेशों में कहा कि फाजिल्का में पाकिस्तान के नजदीक लगते अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद एनएच लुधियाना बरास्ता फिरोजपुर से लाधूका और फाजिल्का से अबोहर रोड, 1 किलोमीटर के घेरे में आतीं ड्रेनों, नहरों में अमन और शांति बनाए रखने और बीएसएफ और मिलिट्री एरिये में सुरक्षा के उद्देश्य को ले कर निर्धारित समय दौरान पाबंदी लगाई है। यह आदेश सैना, बीएसएफ, पुलिस, ठेकेदार पर वह मजदूर जो कि मिलिट्री एरिया में मजदूरी का काम करते हों, द्वारा समर्थ अधिकारियों द्वारा जारी परमिट पर लागू नहीं होंगे।

धार्मिक स्थानों की सुरक्षा के लिए पहरा लगाने और चौकसी रखने के आदेश
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों धार्मिक स्थानों पर शरारती अनसरों द्वारा बेअदबी की घटनाएं हुई हैं। इन कारणों से इलाकों में तनाव पैदा होने का डर बना रहता है, जिस कारण लोगों की जान-माल को नुकसान पहुंचाने का अंदेशा बना रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन हालातों में यह जरूरी है कि गांवों और कस्बों में धार्मिक स्थानों की मर्यादा को कायम रखा जाए, जिससे धार्मिक स्थानों की सुरक्षा और लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस न पहुंच सके। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में अमन कानून की स्थिति बनाए रखने और धार्मिक स्थानों की सुरक्षा के लिए उचित कदम तत्काल तौर पर उठाने की जरूरत के अंतर्गत यह आदेश जारी किए गए हैं।

चाइना डोर घातक, इसके प्रयोग से हादसों में हो रही वृद्धि
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने जिला फाजिल्का में पतंगों आदि की इस्तेमाल करने के लिए चायना डोर का प्रयोग करने, स्टोर करने और बेचने और मनाही के आदेश जारी किए हैं। जारी आदेशों में उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों द्वारा काफी मात्रा में पतंगें उड़ाई जातीं हैं और इन पतंगों के लिए चीन देश से निर्यात की गई डोर का प्रयोग की जाती है, यह डोर सूती से हटकर सिंथेटिक/प्लास्टिक की बनी होती है जो काफी मजबूत अगलनशील और अटूट होती है। इस डोर के प्रयोग से साथ हाथ/उंगलियां कट जातीं हैं। यदि यह डोर ढीली हो जाए तो रास्ते में आ रहे साईकलों चालकों के गले, कान, काटे जाने और उड़ते पक्षियों के पंखों में फंस जाने कारण उन के मरने आदि की घटनाएं घट सकतीं हैं। यह डोर मानवीय जानें और पक्षियों के लिए घातक सिद्ध होती है। इस लिए इस कार्यवाही को रोकने के लिए उचित कदम उठाने की तत्काल जरूरत है।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद के नजदीक ऊंची फसलें बीजने की मनाही
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद और सरहदी सुरक्षा तार दरमियान और तार से भारत वाले तरफ 70 से 100 मीटर जगह पर ऊंची फसलें जैसे बी.टी. नरमा, मक्का, ग्वार, ज्वार, गन्ना, सरसों, तोरी, सूरजमुखी और ऐसी अन्य ऊंची बढ़ने वाली फसलें बीजने की मनाही के आदेश जारी किए हैं। जारी आदेशों में कहा गया है कि बी.एस.एफ. के अधिकारियों द्वारा ध्यान में लाया गया है कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद और सरहदी सुरक्षा तार के बीच कुछ किसान बी.टी. नरमा, मक्का, ग्वार, ज्वार, गन्ना, सरसों, तोरी, सूरजमुखी और 3 से 4 फूट तक ऊंची होने वाली ऐसी अन्य फसलें बीज रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत -पाक सरहद पर इन ऊंची फसलों में छिप कर घुसपैठ की संभावना बनी रहती है, जिससे देश की सुरक्षा को खतरा हो सकता है। सुरक्षा पर तुरंत रोकथाम के मद्देनजर जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने आदेश दिए हैं कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरहद और सरहदी सुरक्षा तार दरमियान और तार से भारत वाली तरफ 70 से 100 मीटर क्षेत्रफल पर ऐसी फसलें न बीजी जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें