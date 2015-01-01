पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मधुमेह जांच सप्ताह:लायंस क्लब के शुगर कैंप में 1050 मरीजों ने उठाया लाभ

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लायंस क्लब फाजिल्का विशाल द्वारा 14 से 22 नवंबर तक जारी मधुमेह जांच सप्ताह का रविवार को समापन हो गया जिसमें 1050 मरीजों ने लाभ उठाया। जिसके तहत रोजाना शहर की तीन जगहों पर सुबह के समय कैंप लगाकर 100 से लेकर 120 लोगों की जांच करके उन्हें दवाइयां दी जा रही थीं।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते क्लब के अध्यक्ष नरेश जुनेजा ने बताया कि इस सप्ताह का आयोजन डिस्ट्रिक गवर्नर पीआर जैरथ के दिशानिर्देशों पर किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि यह शिविर शहर में तीन जगहों डॉ. अनमोल ग्रोवर एमएस के संस्थान बाला जी हेल्थ केयर सेंटर आर्मी कैंट रोड, डॉ. संदीप गोयल डीएचएमएस गोयल हॉस्पिटल वान बाजार व डॉ. दिनेश कटारिया डॉ. मेहर चंद कटारिया अस्पताल मलोट रोड आईटीआई के समक्ष आयोजित किया गया था। जिसमें प्रतिदिन सुबह साढ़े 7 से साढ़े 10 बजे तक मरीजों की जांच की गई।

शिविर में नि:शुल्क शुगर जांच के साथ निशुल्क दवा व परामर्श प्रदान किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि शुगर रोग तब तक नुकसानदेह नहीं है जब तक हम इसके बारे में जानते हुए भी अनजान बने रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि तीनों जगहों पर लगाए जा रहे कैंप में रोजाना 120 लोगों की जांच हो रही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें