हादसा:बाइक की टक्कर से 11वीं कक्षा के छात्र की मौत

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय खटीकां मोहल्ला अन्नी दिल्ली में एक 15 वर्षीय लड़के की बाइक से टक्कर होने के कारण मौत हो गई। थाना सिटी पुलिस ने टक्कर मारने वाले बाइक चालक पर धारा 304ए, 279, 427 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

जांच अधिकारी भगवान सिंह ने बताया कि उनको दविंदर कुमार वासी खटीका मोहल्ला फाजिल्का ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि वह कबाड़ फेरी का काम करता है तथा उसके 2 लड़के, एक लड़की है। उसका लड़का गौरव 11वीं क्लास में पढ़ता है।

20 नवंबर को रात 7 बजे वह अपने दोस्त के पास गया था। उन्होंने ट्यूशन जाना था। शाम 7 बजे जब उसका बेटा गौरव गली राज नर्स वाली में गया तो पीछे से मोटरसाइकिल (पीबी-22-यू-7237) चालक सुनील कुमार वासी खटीका मोहल्ला ने टक्कर दे मारी।

इस कारण उसके सिर में गहरी चोट लगने से वह बेहोश हो गया। जिस पर उसके दोस्त ने उसे आकर बताया कि उसके लड़के गौरव को गंभीर चोट लग गई है। जब उसने मौके पर पहुंचकर देखा तो गौरव बेहोशी की हालत में गली में पड़ा था। उसे देखकर मोटरसाइकिल चालक सुनील कुमार अपना मोटरसाइकिल भगाकर ले गया।

वह अपने लड़के को उठाकर गुप्ता अस्पताल ले गया जिन्होंने तुरंत उसके लड़के को बांसल अस्पताल श्रीगंगानगर रेफर कर दिया जहां अगले दिन उसके बेटे ने सुबह 11.40 बजे दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपी पर धारा 304ए, 279, 427 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

