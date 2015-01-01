पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी का मामला:अमीरखास में 6 एकड़ बेचकर 12 एकड़ जमीन दिलाने का लालच देकर 1.20 करोड़ रुपए ठगे, सदमे से व्यक्ति बीमार

फाजिल्का
जिले के गांव अमीरखास में 6 एकड़ बेचकर 12 एकड़ जमीन दिलाने का लालच देकर 1 करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए की ठगी मारने वाले पति, पत्नी सहित सहयोगी पर थाना अमीरखास पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। जांच अधिकारी मलकीत सिंह ने बताया कि उनको मनजीत कौर वासी चक्क मौजदीन वाला उर्फ सुरघुरी ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि उसकी अपने गांव में 6 एकड़ मालकी जमीन है।

उनके साथ ठगी मारने की नीयत से प्राॅपर्टी डीलर सतपाल सिंह उर्फ बिट्टू वासी अमीरखास ने उसके पति के साथ दोस्ती कर ली जिसके बाद सतपाल सिंह व उसकी पत्नी सरोज रानी अकसर उनके यहां आने लगे। जिसने उसे तथा उसके पति को झूठे झांसे में लाकर कहा कि अगर वह अपनी जमीन बेचते हैं तो बदले में उनको दोगुनी जमीन लेकर देंगे।

ठगी के आरोप में दंपति और उनके सहयोगी पर केस दर्ज, खुलासा होने पर माने, हमने झूठ बोला था

12 एकड़ जमीन के फर्जी कागजात दिखाकर 2 व्यक्तियों से मिलाया

मनजीत कौर ने बताया कि सरोज रानी असल में सतपाल सिंह की दूसरी पत्नी है जबकि कृष्णा रानी उसकी पहली पत्नी है तथा मानो रानी सतपाल की बहन और फलक सिंह उसका पिता है। जिन्होंने लोगों के साथ ठगी मारने के लिए एक गिरोह बनाया हुआ है।

मनजीत कौर के अनुसार सतपाल सिंह व सरोज रानी ने अपनी बनाई योजना के तहत उनके साथ 2 व्यक्तियों को यह कहकर मिलवाया कि वह सुरजीत सिंह वासी रुकना बोदला के नौकर हैं और उसकी जमीन संभालते हैं और उन्होंने उसे 12 एकड़ जमीन के फर्जी कागजात दिखाए जिस पर उन्होंने विश्वास कर लिया।

सुरजीत सिंह केरल से आएगा तो करा देंगे रजिस्ट्री : आरोपी

मनजीत कौर के परिवार ने 2014-15 में अपनी जमीन 1 करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए में बेचकर सतपाल सिंह व सरोज रानी को रकम दे दी। जिन्होंने उनसे कहा कि जमीन का मालिक सुरजीत सिंह अपने गांव केरला गया है जब वह आएगा तो रजिस्ट्री बेनाम उनके नाम पर करवा देगा।

बाद में सतपाल सिंह ने बताया कि सुरजीत सिंह फर्जी व्यक्ति निकला क्योंकि उसने जालसाजी करके बघेके वाली किसी अन्य की जमीन को अपनी जमीन बताकर उनसे धोखा किया है तथा वह उनको ढूंढ रहे हैं और उसे ढूंढ़कर आपके पैसे लौटाएंगे जिसको वह बेवजह ढूंढते रहे। बाद में उनको पता चला कि सुरजीत सिंह केरला का निवासी नहीं है बल्कि रुकना कासिम का रहने वाला है।

घटना के बाद पति रहने लगा सदमे में

मनजीत कौर के अनुसार जब वह उसके गांव रुकना कासिम गए तो उन्होंने कबूल किया कि सतपाल व उसकी पत्नी ने जान बूझकर उसे केरला का कहकर उनके सामने पेश किया है तथा उसने रुपयों के लालच में आकर गलत काम किया है। उक्त मामले के बाद मनजीत कौर अपने पति और गणमान्य व्यक्तियों को लेकर कई बार उसके घर गए जहां उक्त आरोपियों ने वहां पर उन्हें बताया कि उनका यही मुख्य धंधा है कि वे लोगों के साथ ठगियां मारते हैं तथा उन्होंने अपने खिलाफ कभी कोई भी सबूत नहीं छोड़ा है।

इस घटना के बाद उसका पति सदमे में आ चुका है और पैसों की कमी के चलते मनजीत कौर की बेटी अपनी आंखों की रोशनी भी गंवा चुकी है तथा उसके परिवार की आर्थिक हालत बहुत पतली हो चुकी है। बाद में उक्त मामले की शिकायत उच्चाधिकारियों को करने के बाद पुलिस ने सतपाल सिंह उर्फ बिट्टू, सरोज रानी वासी अमीरखास और सुरजीत सिंह वासी रूकना बोदला तहसील गुरुहरसहाय जिला फिरोजपुर पर धारा 420, 120 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

