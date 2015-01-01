पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलान:ठेका कर्मी 15 को मोहाली में देंगे धरना

  • पावरकॉम एंड ट्रांसको ठेका कर्मचारी यूनियन ने सरकार की टालमटोल की नीति के विरुद्ध की बैठक

पावरकॉम एंड ट्रांसको ठेका कर्मचारी यूनियन डिवीजन फाजिल्का की एक बैठक मंडल कार्यालय में आयोजित हुई। बैठक के दौरान डिविजन प्रधान अजय कुमार ने कहा कि बिजली विभाग में कार्य करते एचबी कर्मचारियों की मांगों को लेकर श्रममंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने आश्वासन दिया था। जिसमें पावरकॉम में काम करते एचबी ठेका कर्मचारियों की छंटनी बंद करने, निकाले कर्मचारी बहाल करने, ड्यूटी के दौरान करंट लगने से हुए हादसों के पीड़ित परिवारों को मुआवजा देने, नौकरी का प्रबंध कर निकाले कर्मचारियों को बहाल करने आदि मांगें शामिल थीं।

लेकिन समय समय पर श्रम मंत्री इन मांगों को लागू करने से अपना पक्ष बदलते नजर आए। उन्होंने बताया कि 17 नवंबर को श्रम मंत्री व पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ मोहाली में राज्य स्तरीय धरना देने का फैसला किया गया था। लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा श्रममंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू व संबंधित मैनेजमेंट अधिकारियों के साथ 1 दिसंबर को लिखित बैठक का समय दिया गया। लेकिन कुछ व्यस्त बताकर बैठक 7 दिसंबर को डिप्टी कमिश्नर मोहाली द्वारा श्रममंत्री के साथ पक्की करवाई गई थी। लेकिन श्रममंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू द्वारा फिर से व्यस्त बताते हुए बैठक से इंकार कर दिया। प्रशासन द्वारा उनकी बैठक श्रम कमिश्नर पंजाब के साथ कार्य भवन में करवाई गई, जिसमें मांगों को हल करने का भरोसा ही दिया गया।

साथ ही एसडीएम, एसएसपी सतिंद्र सिंह, डीएसपी जतिन्द्रपाल सिंह द्वारा 15 दिसंबर से पहले बैठक करवाकर मांगों के हल करने का भरोसा दिया गया। लेकिन श्रम मंत्री, मैनेजमेंट व पंजाब सरकार द्वारा बार-बार समय देकर टाल-मटोल की नीति अपनाए जाने से परेशान हो कर ठेका कर्मचारियों द्वारा 15 दिसंबर को संघर्ष शुरू करने का एलान किया और किसान विरोधी कृषि आर्डिनेंस को सरकार से रद्द करने की मांग की गई। साथ ही मोहाली में धरना देने के अलावा किसान संघर्ष में भाग लेने का भी फैसला लिया गया।

