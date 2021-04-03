पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फाजिल्का नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:फाजिल्का में 2 और अबोहर में 11 नामांकन पत्र रद्द हुए

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान होंगे अलाट

फाजिल्का नगर कौंसिल चुनावों को लेकर 148 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए थे, जिनमें से एक आजाद व एक भाजपा के उम्मीदवार की फाइल रद्द कर दी गई है। इसके अलावा अबोहर में 11 नामांकन पत्र रद्द हुए, जबकि जलालाबाद में कुल 105 में से 16 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र रद्द हुए हैं।

वहीं, अरनीवाला में एक भी नामांकन रद्द नहीं हुआ। फाजिल्का में अंतिम तिथि 3 फरवरी तक नगर निगम अबोहर में 99, फाजिल्का नगर कौंसिल में 41, जलालाबाद में 44 और अरनीवाला नगर पंचायत में 11 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे। वीरवार को उनकी जांच का काम किया गया। फाजिल्का के एसडीएम केशव गोयल ने बताया कि राज्य चुनाव कमिशन की हिदायतों की पालना करते हुए समूह 25 वार्डों के जो नामांकन पत्र मिले थे, उनकी जांच कर ली गई है तथा वीरवार को प्रशासन द्वारा कुल 148 नामांकन पत्रों की जांच का काम किया गया और यह काम पूरा हो चुका है, जिनमें से 2 उम्मीदवारों जिनमें आजाद उम्मीदवार शालू बाला तथा वार्ड नंबर 3 के उम्मीदवार भाजपा के सरोज बजाज का नामांकन पत्र खारिज किया गया है, जिस संबंधी उम्मीदवारों को सूचित कर दिया गया है।

इसके अलावा कुल 146 उम्मीदवारों की फाइलें दुरुस्त पाई गई हैं। एसडीएम केशव गोयल ने बताया कि पांच फरवरी को उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान अलाट किए जाएंगे, जबकि चुनाव प्रचार की आखिरी तारीख 12 फरवरी 2021 को 5 बजे तक होगी। जिसके बाद सीधा 14 फरवरी को सुबह 8 से सायं 4 बजे तक चुनाव करवाए जाएंगे और 17 फरवरी को गिनती होगी तथा नतीजा घोषित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने अपील की कि हर व्यक्ति शांति बनाकर रखे, जिससे शांतमयी ढंग से चुनाव प्रक्रिया को संपन्न करवाया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें