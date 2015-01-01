पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की वारदात:एमसी कॉलोनी के घर से 20 तोले सोना 25 हजार नकदी और .12 बोर की बंदूक चोरी

फाजिल्का
एमसी कॉलोनी में चोरों द्वारा तोड़ी गए अलमारी व बिखरा पड़ा सामान।
  • बेटी की शादी के लिए घर में बनवाकर रखे थे गहने, घर की रजिस्ट्री तक नहीं छोड़ी
  • मकान मालिक दिव्यांग पत्नी को इलाज के लिए लेकर गया था श्रीगंगानगर, देर होने से रात में रिश्तेदारों के घर रुके, तभी किसी ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम

यहां की एमसी कॉलोनी में चोरों ने सोमवार रात 2.30 बजे एक मकान के ताले तोड़कर 20 तोले सोना, 25 हजार नकदी व एक 12 बोर की बंदूक चोरी कर ली। इतना ही नहीं चोर जाते समय मकान की रजिस्ट्री तक भी साथ ले गए। मामले की सूचना पुलिस को देने के बाद पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी की फुटेज खंगाल कर चोरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

घर के मालिक ने बताया कि उनके बेटे की शादी थी जिसके लिए उन्होंने सोना व शगुन की रकम रखी हुई थी। मकान मालिक सिरदूल सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी पत्नी हैंडीकैप है तथा वह अपनी पत्नी समेत श्रीगंगानगर में उसके पैर हेतु क्लिपर बनाने हेतु गए हुए थे जहां पर इस काम के लिए उनको रात के 8 बज गए किंतु रात को 8 बजे भी डाक्टर ने उनसे कहा कि अभी 2 घंटे और लग जाएंगे। उन्होंने सोचा की रात को लाइटें आंखें में पड़ने के चलते कहीं दुर्घटना न हो जाए इसलिए वह रात को अपने रिश्तेदार के यहां ठहर गए।

श्रीगंगानगर जाने से पूर्व वह अपने पड़ोसियों को रात के समय घर की देखरेख करने हेतु जिम्मेदारी दी थी जिन्होंने काफी देर तक उनके मकान की देखरेख की किंतु देर रात वह भी सो गए। सुबह उसे उनके पड़ोसियों का फोन आया कि वह घर लौट आए तो उन्होंने कहा कि वह अभी श्रीगंगानगर ही हैं जिस पर उन्होंने कहा कि उनके दरवाजे खुले हुए हैं सामान भी बिखरा पड़ा है।

जिसके बाद उनके द्वारा उनके एक मित्र गुरमीत सिंह उर्फ मीता धींगड़ा को घर पर भेजा गया। जिसके बाद उसके द्वारा वीडियो कालिंग करके उनको सारी स्थिति संबंधी जानकारी दी और उसके बाद वह घर पर पहुंचे तथा उनके द्वारा मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।

पुलिस कर्मचारी बलकार सिंह द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है तथा पुलिस द्वारा सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाली जा रही है। इस वारदात में 15 से 20 तोले सोना, 25 से 30 हजार रुपए की नकदी, एक .12 बोर की राइफल तथा मकान की रजिस्ट्री तथा अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया गया है। सिरदूल सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने वह सोना अपने बेटे की शादी हेतु एकत्रित किया था तथा 30 हजार रुपए नकदी उन्होंने अपनी बहू को शगुन में देना था।

उन्होंने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर को उनकी कनाडा की फ्लाइट थी जहां यह सारा सामान उन्होंने लेकर जाना था। सीसीटीवी में फुटेज देखने पर पता चला कि रात 2.30 बजे 2 चोर मकान का ताला तोड़कर मकान के अंदर चले गए जिसमें बाद उक्त घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। पुलिस कर्मचारी बलकार सिंह ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस द्वारा चोरों की तलाश की जा रही है।

