गणतंत्र दिवस:2000 किसान 300 ट्रैक्टरों पर बाजारों से निकालेंगे रोष मार्च,जिले में सुरक्षा को लेकर 300 पुलिस कर्मचारी किए तैनात

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
26 जनवरी की ट्रैक्टर रैली संबंधी बैठक करते हुए किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
26 जनवरी की ट्रैक्टर रैली संबंधी बैठक करते हुए किसान।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर सुरक्षा को लेकर जिले में पुलिस द्वारा कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। उक्त जानकारी देते हुए फाजिल्का के एसएसपी हरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च के मद्देनजर फिलहाल एक डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में दो एसएचओ व 50 पुलिस कर्मी ट्रैक्टर मार्च के लिए तैनाती किए है किंतु किसानों के मार्च के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा बलों की संख्या में बढ़ोती की जा सकती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर किसी को भी कानून हाथ में लेने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। फाजिल्का के खेल स्टेडियम में आयोजित 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। कार्यक्रम को और भव्य बनाने के लिए अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए। गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर सुरक्षा के विशेष इंतजाम किए गए हैं। इसके लिए 300 पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। मंगलवार को फाजिल्का के डीसी एमआर कॉलेज के खेल स्टेडियम में ध्वजा फहराएंगे।

प्रशासन व किसानों ने की पूरी तैयारियां, डीसी सुबह 9.58 पर एमआर कॉलेज के खेल स्टेडियम में ध्वजा फहराएंगे

गणतंत्र दिवस पर बच्चों के पीटी शो व सांस्कृतिक प्रोग्राम नहीं होंगे

एसडीएम केशव गोयल ने बताया कि 26 जनवरी को सुबह 10 बजे डीसी अरविंद पाल सिंह फाजिल्का के एमआर कॉलेज में परेड का निरीक्षण कर मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगे। परेड का नेतृत्व अंडर ट्रेनिंग आईपीएस शुभम अग्रवाल पाल सिंह करेंगे। परेड में पुलिस, होमगार्ड, एनसीसी लड़कों व लड़कियों की टुकडिय़ां व स्काउट शामिल होंगे।

कोविड-19 के कारण पंजाब सरकार की हिदायतों के अनुसार इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर बच्चों का पीटी शो और सांस्कृतिक प्रोग्राम नहीं करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि समागम में विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों द्वारा निकालीं जाने वाली 6 झांकियां विशेष आकर्षण का केंद्र होंगी। विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों की ओर से सरकार की विकासात्मक जनकल्याणकारी नीतियों व विकास को दर्शाती हुई झांकियां भी आकर्षण का केन्द्र होंगी।

रोष मार्च जिले की अनाज मंडी से होगा रवाना, डीसी कार्यालय पर होगा संपन्न

दिल्ली की तर्ज पर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर जो किसान दिल्ली नहीं जा सके वो किसान तीनों कानून रद्द करवाने की मांगों को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय फाजिल्का में मंगलवार को प्रात: 11 बजे सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों पर सवार होकर हजारों किसान शहर के मुख्य बाजारों का चक्कर लगाकर शांतिपूर्वक रोष प्रदर्शन करेंगे। उक्त जानकारी देते हुए संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के प्रवक्ता हरबंस सिंह वैरड़ ने बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा तीनों कानूनों को रद्द करने को लेकर चल रहे हठयोग के कारण किसानों को मजबूरन 26 जनवरी वाले दिन रोष मार्च निकालना पड़ रहा है।

वैरड़ के अनुसार लगभग 300 ट्रैक्टरों-ट्रालियों का काफिला शांतिपूर्वक मार्च करेगा। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के प्रवक्ता के अनुसार जिले के लगभग 2000 किसान 300 ट्रैक्टरों पर सवार होकर फाजिल्का की अनाज मंडी से रवाना होंगे व लालबत्ती चौक से शहर में इंटर करते हुए गोशाला रोड, शास्त्री चौक, चंद्रावती अस्पताल, सलेमशाह बाजार, घंटाघर चौक, मेहरियां बाजार, ट्रक यूनियन से होते हुए डीसी कार्यालय पर आकर अपना रोष मार्च समाप्त करेंगे।26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह 45 मिनट का होगा जोकि सुबह 9.55 बजे शुरू होगा, 9.58 बजे राष्ट्रीय ध्वजारोहण की रस्म, 10 बजे परेड का निरक्षण, 10.05 बजे मुख्य मेहमान द्वारा संबोधन, 10.15 बजे मार्च पास्ट, 10.20 अलग -अलग विभागों की झाकियां, 10.25 बजे राष्ट्रीय गान व 10.30 बजे इस कार्यक्रम का समापन होगा। इस अवसर पर डीसी अरविंद पाल सिंह ध्वजारोहण करेंगे।

कौटिल्य इंटरनेशनल स्कूल ने पेश किया सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

फाजिल्का| अबोहर रोड पर स्थित कौटिल्य इंटरनेशनल पब्लिक स्कूल में कोविड-19 की हिदायतों का पालन करते हुए प्रिंसिपल कविता सपड़ा के नेतृत्व में गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत प्रिंसिपल कविता सपड़ा ने राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया कर की गई। इस मौके पर स्कूल के छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा देश भक्ति के गीतों पर नृत्य प्रस्तुत किया गया।

कविता सपड़ा ने गणतंत्र दिवस का इतिहास बताते हुए शुभकामनाएं दी और कहा कि स्कूल में इस राष्ट्रीय दिवस को मनाने का विशेष महत्व है। इसका कारण यह है कि आज के विद्यार्थियों ने ही आगे चलकर देश की बागडोर संभालनी है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें भारतीय नागरिक होने के लिये खुद पर गर्व करना चाहिए और देश के विकास में योगदान डालना चाहिए।

