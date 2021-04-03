पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर घर पानी, हर घर सफाई:गांव घटियांवाली बोदला में वाटर ट्रीटमेंट पलांट लगने से 205 गांवों को मिलेगा साफ पानी

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर घर पानी, हर घर सफाई मुहिम के तहत मिलेगी सुविधा

गांववासियों को साफ पानी मुहैया करवाने के उद्देश्य से सरकार द्वारा हर घर पानी, हर घर सफाई मुहिम शुरू की गई है। इससे लोगों को शुद्ध पानी तो मिलेगा ही, वहीं स्वास्थ्य पक्ष से भी गांववासी मजबूत होंगे।

गांव घटियांवाली बोदला निवासी गुरप्रीत सिंह का कहना है कि ट्यूबवेलों के पानी में यूरेनियम, आयरन, सल्फेट, आर्सेनिक, फ्लोराइड आदि की मात्रा जरूरत की अपेक्षा अधिक हो गई है, जिस कारण ट्यूबवेलों का पानी पीने योग्य नहीं रहा। इस कारण गांव में वाटर ट्रीटमेंट पलांट लगाया जा रहा है, जिससे हमारे गांव के साथ-साथ 205 गांवों को पीने वाला साफ पानी प्राप्त होगा।

इस संबंधी कार्यकारी इंजीनियर जल सप्लाई और सेनिटेशन विभाग चमक सिंगला बताते हैं कि जल सप्लाई और सेनीटेशन मंडल फाजिल्का मंडल द्वारा क्वालिटी अफेक्टड/ वाटर सकारसिटी गांवों को पीने वाला स्वच्छ पानी उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए मल्टीवीलज सरफेस वाटर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने संबंधी तजवीज तैयार की गई है।

घटियांवाली बोदला गांव में वाटर ट्रीटमेंट पलांट लगाकर 205 गांवों को साफ पानी की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी, जिससे 235114 आबादी कवर होगी और 42406 घर कवर होंगे। इस प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने में 418.50 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आएगी। इसमें प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने के बाद 10 साल तक की साभ-संभाल का काम भी शामिल है।

