नगर पंचायत चुना:229 उम्मीदवारों ने करवाए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल : जिला चुनाव अधिकारी

फाजिल्का3 घंटे पहले
राज्य चुनाव कमीशन, पंजाब की हिदायतों अनुसार 14 फरवरी को होने वाले नगर निगम, नगर कौंसिल और नगर पंचायत चुनाव के मद्देनजर जिले में मंगलवार को 229 अलग-अलग पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों द्वारा अपने नामांकन कागज दाखिल किए गए हैं जबकि 30 जनवरी को पहले दिन 4 और 1 फरवरी को 111 विभिन्न पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों द्वारा अपने-अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए गए।

यह जानकारी डिप्टी कमिश्नर कम जिला मतदाता अधिकारी अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने दी। जिला मतदाता अधिकारी ने बताया कि आज मंगलवार को अबोहर निगम से 87 उम्मीदवारों द्वारा अपने-अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए गए। इसके अलावा नगर कौंसिल फाजिल्का से 67 और जलालाबाद से 61 और नगर पंचायत अरनीवाला शेख सुभान से 14 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाए। वोटों की गिनती 17 फरवरी 2021 को की जाएगी।

नामांकन भरने की अंतिम तिथि आज
जिला चुनाव अधिकारी ने बताया कि नामांकन पत्र भरने की अंतिम तिथि 3 फरवरी है जबकि नामांकन की जांच 4 को की जाएगी। नामांकन वापस लेने की तिथि 5 है और इसी दिन उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान एलाट किए जाएंगे। चुनाव प्रचार 12 फरवरी को शाम 5 बजे तक किया जा सकेगा। वोटें पड़ने का कार्य 14 फरवरी को सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक होगा।

