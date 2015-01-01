पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:कोविड- 19 के चलते शिवालिक स्कूल में हुई 61 लोगों की सैंपलिंग

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निर्भय होकर स्कूल में अध्यापकों व अभिभावकों ने करवाया कोरोना टेस्ट : सुनीता छाबड़ा

देश-विदेश में चल रहा कोरोना संकट अभी तक पूरी तरह समाप्त नहीं हो पाया है, जिस कारण कोरोना को लेकर जागरूक अभियान आज भी जारी है। इसी के चलते सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुंदनपाल और एसएमओ सिविल फाजिल्का डॉ. सुधीर पाठक के दिशा-निर्देशों पर स्थानीय आलम शाह रोड पर स्थित शिवालिक पब्लिक सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में अध्यापकों, बच्चों व स्कूल में आने वाले अभिभावकों की कोविड़-19 के बचाव हेतु सैंपलिंग की गई।

जानकारी देते हुए स्कूल के कम्प्यूटर अध्यापक व एक्टिवटी इंचार्ज रमन झांब ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी के बचाव के लिए स्कूल में 61 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई, जिसमें अध्यापकों के साथ-साथ अभिभावकों ने भी निर्भय होकर इस महामारी से बचने के लिए कोरोना टेस्ट के नमूने दिए। इस सैंपलिंग के दौरान सबसे अहम बात ये रही कि स्कूल में चल रही दिसंबर माह की परीक्षाओं में अपने बच्चों के लिए पेपर लेने आए अभिभावकों के साथ एक छोटी बच्ची सुनीता व 9वीं और दसवीं कक्षा की छात्रा हर्षिता शर्मा और महक शर्मा ने भी निर्भय होकर कोरोना महामारी के लिए अपना नमूना देकर इस जागरूक अभियान में अपना योगदान दिया।

प्रिं. सुनीता छाबड़ा ने कहा कि कोरोना सैंपलिंग केवल स्वयं के बचाव के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि इससे हमारे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी पारिवारिक सदस्यों, परिचित और अपरिचित व्यक्ति की भी सुरक्षा होती है। इस मौके पर डॉ. यूनीक गुप्ता, सीएचओ रूबल प्रीत, आशा वर्कर की ओर से सुनीता, गीता और राजवंत का सहयोग भी बहुमूल्य रहा, पंजाब पुलिस द्वारा पीएचजी ओम प्रकाश व एचसी गुरनाम सिंह ने भी सहयोग दिया।

स्कूल की ओर से अध्यापक रमन झांब, मनप्रीत सिंह, विशाल खुराना, अंकुश कुमार, अजय चलाना, मोनिका कवातड़ा, नीतु, सुमनलता, सुमन अरोड़ा, ममता शर्मा व गेट कीपर अरविंद ने भी सैंपलिंग करवाकर कोविड़- 19 के नियमों पालन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें