पटाखे बेचने के लाइसेंस:जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में त्योहारों पर पटाखे बेचने के लिए निकाले ड्रॉ, पटाखे बेचने के लिए 67 लोगों को मिले आरजी लाइसेंस

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब और हरियाणा हाई कोर्ट के आदेशों अनुसार आज जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में त्योहारों मौके पटाखे बेचने के लिए आरजी लाइसेंस जारी करने के लिए आवेदनकर्ता के सामने ड्रा निकाले गए। इस मौके डिप्टी कमिश्नर अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने बताया कि जिले में कुल 671 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए थे जिनमें ड्रा के द्वारा 67 भाग्यशाली विजेताओं का चयन हुआ जिनको आर्जी लाईसेंस जारी किया जाएगा जो कि त्योहारों मौके पटाखे बेच सकेंगे।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने बताया कि फाजिल्का के लिए 233 लाईसेंस आए थे जिनमें ड्रा के द्वारा 18 को लाइसेंस जारी किए गए जो कि बहुमंतवी खेल स्टेडियम फाजिल्का में स्टाल लगा कर पटाखों की बिक्री कर सकेंगे। इसी तरह अबोहर के लिए 219 आवेदन आए थे जिन में से ड्रा के द्वारा 25 का चयन किया गया और यह लोग पुड्डा कालोनी, फाजिल्का रोड अबोहर में स्टाल लगा कर पटाखे बेच सकेंगे। जलालाबाद के लिए प्राप्त 138 आवेदनों में 18 का चयन हुआ और यह लोग बहुमंतवी खेल स्टेडियम जलालाबाद में पटाखों की बिक्री कर सकेंगे। इस के अलावा अरनीवाला के लिए 81 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए और यहां के लिए 6 लोगों को ड्रा निकला। यह लोग थाना अरनीवाला के साथ लगती पंचायती जगह पर अपने स्टाल लगा सकेंगे।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर ने इस मौके कहा कि जिन के ड्रा निकले हैं वह केवल निर्धारित जगह पर निर्धारित दिन और समय अनुसार ही पटाखों की बिक्री कर सकेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि इसी तरह पटाखे दिवाली वाली रात रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही चलाए जा सकते हैं। जिनको लाईसेंस मिले हैं उन के लिए सभी सुरक्षा उपायों की पालना करनी लाजिमी होगी। इस मौके फाजिल्का के एस.डी.एम. केशव गोयल, सहायक कमिश्नर जनरल कंवरजीत सिंह भी उपस्थित थे।

