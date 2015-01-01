पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सट्टा:आईपीएल पर सट्टा लगाते 7 लोग 23000 व 19 मोबाइलों सहित धरे

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
थाना सिटी पुलिस ने आईपीएल पर सट्टा लगाते 7 लोगों को 23000 रुपए व 19 मोबाइलों सहित काबू किया है। जांच अधिकारी बलकरन सिंह ने बताया कि सूचना मिली कि गौतम कुमार वासी अजीमगढ़ अबोहर, विकास कुमार वासी राजीव नगर अबोहर, अंकुश कुमार वासी बसंत नगर, गौरव कुमार वासी राजीव नगर, संदीप कुमार वासी अजीमगढ़, करन वासी राधा स्वामी कॉलोनी फाजिल्का और अर्जुन वासी राधा-स्वामी कॉलोनी फाजिल्का आईपीएल मैच जो दुबई में खेला जा रहा है, उसमें दूरसंचार यंत्रों द्वारा सट्टा लगा रहे हैं।

यदि अभी छापामारी की जाए तो उक्त आरोपियों को भारी मात्रा में दूरसंचार यंत्रों व नगदी सहित काबू किया जा सकता है। जिस पर पुलिस ने छापामारी कर उक्त आरोपियों को 23000 रुपए नकदी व 19 मोबाइल फोन सहित काबू कर लिया जिस पर जुआ एकट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

