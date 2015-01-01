पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूरिया खाद को लेकर किसानों में हाहाकार:जिले में 75 हजार मीट्रिक टन यूरिया खाद की जरूरत, पहुंची मात्र 15 हजार, किसान चिंतित

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • अगर खाद न मिली तो कम हो जाएगा फसल का झाड़
  • काफी दिनों से मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन न होने से यूरिया की भारी किल्लत उत्पन्न

फाजिल्का जिले में यूरिया खाद की कमी के चलते किसानों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है क्योंकि पिछले लगभग 50 दिनों से मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन न होने से यूरिया की भारी किल्लत पैदा हो गई है।

फाजिल्का जिले में दो लाख 5 हजार हैक्टेयर रकबे में गेहूं की बीजाई होती है जबकि 33 हजार हैक्टेयर में बागबानी की जाती है जिसके लिए जिले भर में लगभग 75 हजार मीट्रिक टन यूरिया खाद की जरूरत होती है जबकि वर्तमान में मात्र 15 हजार मीट्रिक टन यूरिया खाद पहुंच पाई है और 60 हजार मीट्रिक टन यूरिया की और जरूरत है। यूरिया खाद की कमी के चलते गेहूं की बीजाई बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो रही है अगर आगामी कुछ दिनों तक यूरिया न पहुंची तो गेहूं सहित सरसों, नरमे व अन्य बागबानी की फसलों का झाड़ प्रभावित हो सकता है। एडीओ परमिंदर सिंह धंजू का कहना है कि सरकार की ओर से भेजी जा रही यूरिया को जरूरत अनुसार किसानों को सप्लाई की जा रही है। जैसे अगर किसी को 5 बोरी की जरूरत है उसे 3 बोरी दी जा रही है, जिसकों को तीन की जरूरत है उसे 1 बोरी दी जा रही है। जैसे ही फसल बढ़ेगी किसानों को यूरिया खाद की भी जरूरत बढ़ जाएगी। इस लिए जैसे जैसे खाद आएगी किसानों में जरूरत अनुसार बांट दी जाएगी।

केंद्र सरकार पैसेंजर गाड़ियां चलाने की जिद छोड़कर मालगाड़ियां चलाए : किसान सतीश

गांव मोहम्मद पीरा के किसान सतीश कुमार का कहना है कि केंद्र सरकार को पैसेंजर गाड़ियां चलाने की जिद छोड़कर अतिशीघ्र मालगाड़ियां चलानी चाहिए ताकि पंजाब में यूरिया खाद की नियमित सप्लाई हो सके। बेंगावाली के अश्वनी कुमार के अनुसार पहले से ही कर्जे के बोझ तले दबा किसान विभिन्न परेशानियों से पीड़ित है अगर समय पर यूरिया की सप्लाई न हुई तो फसलों के झाड़ में कमी आना संभावित है। गांव बहक खास के बलबीर सिंह का कहना है कि बड़े किसान तो इधर-उधर से इंतजाम कर अपना काम चला लेंगे किंतु छोटे किसानों का सारा दारोमदार यूरिया की नियमित सप्लाई पर ही निर्भर है। गांव मुहार जमशेर के नानक सिंह व लालोवाली के परमिंदर सिंह के अनुसार अगर केन्द्र सरकार मालगाड़ियां न चलाने पर अडिग है तो पंजाब सरकार द्वारा सड़क मार्ग से ट्रकों के जरिए यूरिया की सप्लाई पूरी करनी चाहिए।

