पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र स्थापित:जिले में 76 स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चल रहे : डीसी

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य में 2046 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब स्वास्थ्य केंद्र स्थापित किए

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिन्दर सिंह ने आज चंडीगढ़ से एक ऑनलाइन समागम के दौरान राज्य भर में 107 तंदुरूस्त पंजाब स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों का उद्घाटन किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कोविड के दौरान प्रशंसनीय भूमिका निभाने वाले मेडिकल स्टाफ और पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ की हौसला अफजाई करते कहा कि इन योद्धाओं के साथ ही हम इस बीमारी पर काबू पाने में सफल हुए हैं।

इस मौके पर उन्होंने कोविड के वर्तमान रुझान के मद्देनजर राज्य के निवासियों को अधिक सावधान रहने की अपील करते मिशन फतेह के अंतर्गत ‘मास्क ही वैक्सीन है’ का नारा दिया जो इस लड़ाई में हमारा सहायक सिद्ध हो सकता है। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि यह स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लोगों को उनके घरों के नजदीक ही प्राइमरी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं देंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि इतना स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में 27 प्रकार की दवाइयां और 6 प्रकार के मेडिकल टेस्ट बिल्कुल मुफ्त किए जाते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने भी माना है कि पंजाब स्वास्थ्य सहूलियतें उपलब्ध करवाने में अग्रणी राज्य है।

उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में 3049 केंद्र स्थापित किए जाने का लक्ष्य है जिसमें से 2046 स्थापित किए जा चुके हैं। जबकि 800 और अगले दो महीने में शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे। कोविड का जिक्र करते मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने पीपीई किटें, 95 एन मास्क और अन्य डॉक्टरी साजो समान और राज्य में 184.95 करोड़ रुपए ख़र्च किए हैं जबकि 5.57 करोड़ की दवाइयां उपलब्ध करवाई गई हैं। इस मौके पर मुख्य मंत्री ने स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना, बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम, हैपेटाइटस और कैंसर के इलाज की सुविधा और नशा मुक्त पंजाब की सृजना के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कामों बारे भी जानकारी दी।

इस मौके पर पंजाब के स्वास्थ्य और परिवार भलाई मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि इन स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में मार्च 2019 से अब तक 55 लाख लोगों ने इलाज करवाया है। इस मौके पर मुख्य सचिव विन्नी महाजन, सचिव स्वास्थ्य विभाग हुस्न लाल ने भी संबोधित किया। इसके बिना अलग-अलग जिलों से डॉक्टरों और स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने भी ऑनलाइन मुख्यमंत्री के साथ बातचीत की। इस मौके पर जिला सदर स्थान से समागम में शिरकत करते जिले के डीसी अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने बताया कि फाजिल्का जिले में पंजाब सरकार द्वारा जहां जिला स्तरीय अस्पताल बनाया जा रहा है वहीं जिले में 76 तंदरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्र सफलता के साथ चल रहे हैं। इस मौके पर हाउस फैड के चेयरमैन सुखवंत सिंह बराड़, एसडीएम केशव गोयल, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुन्दन कर पाल, डॉ. चन्द्र मोहन कटारिया, अनिल धामू जिला मास मीडिया अधिकारी आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें